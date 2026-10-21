Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepts 4 Drones Over Eastern Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Oct 22 (NNN-Anadolu) -- The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said early Thursday that it intercepted and destroyed four drones over Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province amid escalating attacks targeting the kingdom.

Anadolu Ajansi reported coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki announced the interceptions in a statement on X, without providing further details.

The announcement followed deadly attacks in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, including a strike on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam that killed one person and injured eight others, according to the country's civil aviation authority.

Falling debris from an intercepted drone targeting an Aramco facility at the Shaybah oil field killed two people and injured two others, the Saudi Energy Ministry said.

The coalition also reported intercepting and destroying seven drones in separate incidents Wednesday amid escalating hostilities with Yemen's Houthi group.

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government against the Houthi group since 2015. The Houthis have controlled the capital Sanaa and several provinces since 2014.

--NNN-ANADOLU