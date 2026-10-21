Mobilized Men Kept In Basements And Behind Bars: Ombudsman Reports Violations At Odesa Region Recruitment Center

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reported this on Facebook.

"People are forced to live in basements on concrete floors, cover themselves with old sheets, and sleep on old beds, some of which have no mattresses at all. Openings in the walls near ventilation structures are stuffed with ordinary pillows. And the sanitary conditions of the toilets are beyond description," Lubinets wrote.

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In addition, he said, the doors of rooms where mobilized men are held have metal bars. The barracks of the guard company are overcrowded, with bunk beds and cardboard boxes used instead of bedside tables.

During the inspection, the ombudsman's representatives found helmets and body armor intended to protect service members' lives stored in a garage without doors, among old furniture and other junk. Alcohol was also found in plastic containers on the premises of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center.

"Following the monitoring visit, I am preparing formal response measures to ensure that the violations are remedied and the actions of the officials responsible are investigated. Human rights protections do not stop at the entrance to a Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center. No institution can be exempt from this rule," the ombudsman said.