C5 Resins Market Size To Grow At 3.93% CAGR Through 2031 As Packaging And Adhesive Demand Expands Mordor Intelligence Report Says

MENAFN - GetNews)"C5 Resins Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the“C5 Resins Industry,” offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad, India - October 21, 2026 - According to Mordor Intelligence, the global C5 resins market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.93%. Demand from adhesives and sealants, packaging, construction, paints and coatings, and rubber compounding supports market growth. Asia-Pacific remains the largest and fastest-growing regional market, with China leading regional demand. Manufacturers are focusing on application-specific resin grades, production efficiency, and reliable feedstock supplies to meet requirements across industrial applications.

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C5 Resins Market Emerging Trends

Growing demand for adhesives and sealants: Packaging, tapes, labels, and construction applications require adhesives with suitable tack, bonding strength, and compatibility. C5 resins help formulators achieve these properties in hot-melt and pressure-sensitive adhesive products.

Expansion of construction applications: Infrastructure development and building activity support demand for paints, coatings, and adhesives. C5 resins contribute to adhesion, gloss, pigment wetting, and film properties in selected formulations.

Increasing use in rubber compounding: Tire manufacturing and other rubber applications use C5 resins to improve tack and processing characteristics, linking demand to automotive production and rubber-product manufacturing.

C5 Resins Market Segmentation:

By application:

Adhesives and sealants: Used in hot-melt adhesives, pressure-sensitive adhesives, tapes, and labels. This is the leading application segment, accounting for approximately 43.62% of total market volume in 2025.

Paints and coatings: Used to improve adhesion, gloss, pigment wetting, and film characteristics in selected formulations.

Rubber compounding: Supports tack and processing requirements in tire manufacturing and other rubber products.

Printing inks: Contributes to formulation properties, including pigment adhesion and viscosity control.

Other applications: Includes paper sizing agents, plastic modifiers, and related industrial uses.

By geography: The market covers Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific held the largest regional share in 2025 and is projected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period.

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Companies:



Eastman Chemical Company

Kolon Industries, Inc.

ExxonMobil Corporation

Zeon Corporation

Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material Co. Ltd

Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd

Cray Valley

ENEOS Holdings Inc.

Neville Chemical Company Puyang Ruisen Petroleum Resins Co. Ltd

C5 Resins Market Share by Region:

China is the leading country in the Asia-Pacific C5 resins market, accounting for approximately 61.45% of the region's market in 2025. Its position reflects an extensive manufacturing base spanning chemicals, adhesives, paints, coatings, tires, and packaging materials. Construction activity and automotive manufacturing also support consumption across these applications.

China is projected to record a CAGR of approximately 4.06% during 2026–2031, according to Mordor Intelligence. Its large industrial base and established supply chains support demand for hydrocarbon resins in downstream manufacturing. Continued investment in infrastructure, packaging, and industrial production is expected to sustain the country's importance in the regional market.

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