UAE Winter Holidays: Early Bookings Surge 25% As Residents Plan Year-End Getaways

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Winter holiday bookings are picking up across the UAE, with travel companies reporting at least a 25 per cent rise in early reservations compared with the same period last year.

Keen to make the most of the year-end break, residents are booking ahead to secure better airfares, accommodation and holiday deals.

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From chasing snow in Europe and Japan to planning shorter family getaways to nearby destinations, travellers are trying to maximize the school holidays, the National Day break and New Year to plan their trips.

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Travel experts say more holidaymakers are choosing to book early rather than leave plans to the last minute, when popular destinations may have limited availability and the best-value packages are often snapped up.

Adil Tanrıverdi, CEO of Tripventura, said the company had recorded a significant increase in early winter bookings compared with the same period last year, with travellers keen to lock in their plans well in advance.

“Winter holiday bookings among UAE residents have officially picked up with remarkable strength this year. We are witnessing a 25 per cent to 30 per cent surge in early bookings compared to the exact same period last year,” he said.

“Driven by strong economic confidence in the UAE, travellers are moving away from last-minute planning - over 65 per cent of our clients have already finalised their winter itineraries weeks in advance to secure top accommodations and competitive airfares.”

Snowy escapes and shorter family breaks drive demand

The appetite for winter experiences is evident in destination choices, with UAE residents looking beyond traditional holiday spots for snowfall, festive markets and seasonal activities.

Tanrıverdi said long-haul experiential travel had increased by 35 per cent, with Japan, Finland's Lapland region, Switzerland and Georgia attracting strong interest. Shorter, budget-conscious family holidays to Oman, Türkiye and Azerbaijan account for nearly 40 per cent of the company's holiday package volume this season.

“Long-haul experiential travel is up by 35 per cent, with high demand for snowy escapes such as Japan, Finland (Lapland), Switzerland, and Georgia,” he said.

“At the same time, short-haul, budget-conscious family getaways to destinations like Oman, Türkiye, and Azerbaijan account for nearly 40 per cent of our total holiday package volume this season.”

The trend suggests that travellers are balancing aspirational trips with more accessible options, depending on their budgets, available time and family commitments.

Rashida Zahid, vice-president of operations at musafir, said the company had seen a significant increase in interest, with demand up approximately 43 per cent compared with the fourth quarter of 2025.

“We can see a lot of interest in winter holiday travel, and bookings for holiday packages have started,” she said.

“Compared to Q4 2025, demand has increased by ~43% as a lot of residents are looking to travel during the National Day long weekend as well as during the New Year. Families are leveraging the school winter break to take trips back to their home country and visit friends and relatives.”

Switzerland, Germany, Paris, Almaty, Armenia, Baku and Georgia are among the popular choices, Zahid said, with travellers drawn to festive markets, winter food experiences, snowfall and activities such as skiing and snowboarding.

“Popular destinations among UAE residents include Switzerland, Germany, Paris, Almaty, Armenia, Baku and Georgia who are looking for authentic winter experiences such as festive markets, cosy streets and food trails, enjoying snowfall and some winter sports like skiing, snowboarding, etc.”

The mix of destinations reflects differing travel priorities. Families often opt for longer holidays, while couples and solo travellers may prefer shorter international breaks.

Early bookings help travellers secure better deals

With school holiday dates already announced and residents anticipating the year-end public holiday period, travel companies say customers are increasingly using the available calendar to plan ahead.

Zahid said approximately 28 per cent of travellers were booking early to take advantage of offers available when holiday packages were first launched.

“Since the school holidays have already been announced, and the UAE National Day public holiday is an educated guess, we see a lot of bookings happening earlier as travellers are using the time-off knowledge to their advantage to plan better & in advance,” she said.

She added that early planning was evident across different traveller segments, regardless of whether customers were booking long family holidays or shorter international breaks.

“Approximately 28 per cent of travellers are booking early as there are better offers when holiday packages are launched versus closer to departure when most good offers have already sold out,” Zahid said.

Tripventura's Tanrıverdi said early bookings were helping travellers save between 15 and 20 per cent on overall travel costs, allowing families to pursue more comfortable holidays without necessarily shortening their trips.

“UAE residents are travelling smarter rather than scaling back. By booking early, travellers are saving anywhere from 15 per cent to 20 per cent on overall travel costs, allowing families to enjoy premium vacations without compromising on trip length or comfort,” he said.

However, the shift towards early planning is not limited to UAE residents travelling abroad. Dubai's holiday-home sector is also preparing for a busy winter season, with international visitors driving much of the demand.

Dubai holiday homes prepare for peak season

Shilpa Mahtani, co-founder and managing director of bnbme Holiday Homes, said booking activity was picking up as Dubai entered its peak tourism season, with demand for stays over the next three months showing encouraging signs.

“We are seeing encouraging demand for the next 90 days, with booking activity gaining momentum as we enter Dubai's peak tourism season,” she said.

“We are seeing stronger interest from international tourists rather than UAE residents. Rates are currently slightly lower than this time last year, encouraging travellers to book early and secure better deals. The resumption of airline services has also helped boost confidence and demand.”

The outlook for the coming months is encouraging for holiday-home operators, with December bookings already tracking ahead of last year's pace at bnbme Holiday Homes.

“Encouragingly, our December booking pace is ahead of the same time last year, which is a very positive indicator for the winter season,” Mahtani said.

She expects prices to increase as more properties are booked and availability tightens.

“As occupancy builds, we expect rates to strengthen progressively throughout the season,” she said.“We expect prices to rise as availability reduces, rewarding those who book early.”

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