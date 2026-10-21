Two Rides Across Guangxi, Chasing Wind Amid Mountains And Rivers 2026 Cotti Coffee Tour Of Guangxi Mass Race·Ride Across Guangxi Series Concludes Successfully

MENAFN - GetNews)2026 Cotti Coffee Tour of Guangxi Mass Race·Ride Across Guangxi Series rolled successively through the borderland of Chongzuo and the Huanjiang-to-Luocheng section in Hechi. More than 2,500 cycling enthusiasts from across the country raced on the WorldTour route. Competing amid the picturesque karst landscape, they delivered a grand cycling gala that deeply integrates professional competition with mass sport, vividly embodying the event philosophy of“Sports + Cultural Tourism + National Fitness”.

This year's public race featured innovative upgrades to its format. The first stop in Chongzuo kicked off on October 13. Professional and public groups started simultaneously on the left and right sides of the same roadway, building a bridge connecting elite racing and grassroots sport. Ordinary cycling lovers got to ride on the official course of this world-class event, immersing themselves in the atmosphere, road quality and charm of the WorldTour, so that the top-tier competition empowers mass sports and the professional circuit embraces popular passion. As the brand-new starting location of this year's Tour of Guangxi, the Chongzuo course blends karst peak forest scenery, Zhuang cultural heritage and urban landscapes. As riders sped along the route, they contested speed and endurance while enjoying a cultural and tourism cycling journey through the border mountains. This stop attracted 1,509 registered participants. Cyclists nationwide gathered in this border city, pedaling at high cadence and showcasing the uplifting spirit of mass cycling.

After the spectacular event in Chongzuo, the race moved to Hechi on October 17 for the second leg between Huanjiang and Luocheng. This public race stage adopted the identical route used by the Tour of Guangxi WorldTour, stretching 111.54 km with two official WorldTour climbs and a total elevation gain of 1,802 meters. Winding through the remnant ranges of the Jiuwan Mountains, the course passes continuous peak clusters and clear waters, linking settlements of the Maonan and Mulao ethnic groups. Cultural and tourism landmarks including Niujiaozhai Waterfall Group, the Mulun Karst World Natural Heritage Site and Shiwei Mulao Ancient Village scatter along the route. Intangible cultural heritage such as Maonan bamboo hats and Mulao folk song gatherings can be encountered throughout the ride. While battling uphill gradients and corners, riders enjoyed the unique landscapes and ethnic customs of northern Guangxi, achieving two-way integration of sports events and cultural tourism.

Both mass-participation races were included in the "Ride Across Guangxi Series", attracting a total of 2,567 registrants from home and abroad, of whom over 80% came from outside Guangxi - including overseas riders from more than ten countries and regions such as the United States, Romania, and Thailand.

Li Si, winner of the Women's Open category at the Huanjiang-Luocheng stage, traveled all the way from Chengdu to compete in Guangxi. In a post-race interview, she shared:“My overall experience at the Cotti Coffee · Ride with Guangxi Tour of Guangxi Public Race has been fantastic. I claimed the title, got to watch the 2026 Cotti Coffee Tour of Guangxi WorldTour and ride on the exact WorldTour course. The scenery along the route is stunning. Seeing local residents and children cheering by the roadside made the fatigue much easier to bear.”

BRUNER Joel, originally from the United States and now based in Thailand, took part in both stops of the public race. He praised the scenery along the course:“This is an outstanding race. It tests physical fitness as well as technical skills, and the scenery along the way is breathtaking. I will definitely come back next year.”

From the border vistas of Chongzuo to the Maonan and Mulao mountain villages of Hechi, the two stops fully leveraged the spillover value of this premium event IP. By opening the professional WorldTour route to amateur cyclists, cycling has stepped out of the elite arena and into everyday life. Beyond wheel-to-wheel competition, the race serves as a vital window for Guangxi to showcase its mountain ecology, ethnic cultures and urban vitality. Capitalizing on event exposure, the competition further activates cultural tourism resources along the route, drawing visitors to experience magnificent Guangxi, explore ethnic folk customs, visit natural wonders and taste local delicacies, achieving positive outcomes of“attracting visitors through events and empowering cultural tourism”.

Wheels roll past karst trails, and passion for cycling never fades. The two stops of 2026 Cotti Coffee Tour of Guangxi Mass Race·Ride Across Guangxi Series have come to a successful close. Riders measured the landscape on two wheels and interpreted passion with sweat. Moving forward, the event will continue to unlock the potential of Guangxi's scenic cycling routes, promote the popularization of grassroots cycling, and keep telling the landscape stories of magnificent Guangxi. We look forward to more cycling enthusiasts coming to Guangxi for this wonderful encounter of mountains, rivers and speed.

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About 2026 Cotti Coffee Tour of Guangxi Mass Race·Ride Across Guangxi Series

The 2026 Cotti Coffee Tour of Guangxi Mass Race · Ride Across Guangxi Series has concluded successfully. Held in Chongzuo and Hechi's Huanjiang‐Luocheng section, the event drew 2,567 cyclists home and abroad, over 80% of whom were from outside Guangxi, including overseas participants from more than ten countries and regions. At the Chongzuo stop on October 13, professional and public groups started side‐by‐side. The Hechi leg on October 17 adopted the official WorldTour course with tough climbs, showcasing karst scenery and ethnic culture of the Maonan and Mulao peoples.