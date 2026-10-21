Dark Lord Of Chaos Fuses Raw Metal Power With Country Twang On Powerful New Album Dog Days Of Summer

MENAFN - GetNews) Independent country rock and hard rock force Dark Lord of Chaos announces the release of his ambitious new album

Bluffton, SC, United States - October 21, 2026 - The album, Dog Days of Summer, is slated for official release on July 3rd. It blends the weight of late-'80s and early-'90s metal roots with modern southern rock hooks and country songwriting. Dark Lord of Chaos delivers a raw, gut-punching sonic experience tailored for fans of heavy riffs and authentic storytelling.

A Renaissance Era Roots-Driven Comeback

Dark Lord of Chaos got his start fronting metal bands in high school. He experimented with from thrash to glam metal. However, later on, life and college pulled the music scene apart. Decades later, he rekindled his passion alongside a fellow musician friend.

He returned to the craft with a renewed fire. He retooled classic songs written years ago and infused them with real-world life experiences. His current "Renaissance age" captures the grit of hard rock power combined with the soulful twang of country rock. In essence, he redefined a distinct genre hybrid he fondly describes as "southern metal."

Everything about Mental Health, Service, and Storytelling

At its core, Dog Days of Summer addresses real human struggles, mental health battles, and raw personal journeys. The centerpiece and push single of the record, "Mud on My Boots," serves as an intensely personal narrative inspired by returning home from deployment. It explores the stark contrast between a town's celebratory send-off to the military and the uncomfortable silence or disconnect service members often face upon returning.

"Mud on My Boots" directly sets the stage for a compelling three-track narrative arc woven into the album. This trilogy examines a man's gradual battle with mental health as his sanity slips away. It then concludes with a powerful moment of redemption as his significant other pulls him back from the abyss.

Dog Days of Summer released worldwide on July 3rd across all major digital streaming platforms. the album has a strong presence across Apple Music, Spotify, and traditional radio pushes.

About Dark Lord of Chaos

Dark Lord of Chaos is a Bluffton, South Carolina-based country rock and hard rock solo artist. It has drawn heavy inspiration from classic thrash, glam metal, and southern rock. He creates powerful, bass-driven tracks focused on authentic storytelling, emotional resilience, and raw musical energy.