MENAFN - GetNews)International DJ and music produceris set to bring an electrifying musical experience to Pearl Dimaniyat Diving and Snorkeling Center on 30 November 2026.

The exclusive DJ music event aims to bring together music lovers and adventure enthusiasts for a memorable celebration combining electronic music, coastal vibes, and the natural beauty of Oman's marine environment.

In collaboration with Pearl Dimaniyat Diving and Snorkeling Center, the event will highlight the exciting connection between music, entertainment, and adventure tourism. Featuring Faaxy's energetic DJ style, the event aims to create a distinctive atmosphere for guests seeking a unique entertainment experience. Snorkeling in Oman Experience

Faaxy's exclusive live music performance is just one of ambient activities during the event. Snorkeling, diving, swimming, and island exploration will be offered by the event's sponsor Pearl Dimaniyat Diving and Snorkeling Center. This collaboration showcases an exciting new venture for Oman, combining tourism and outdoor activities with live entertainment. Faaxy, in related to Pearl Dimaniyat Diving in Oman

Surrounded by the remarkable marine environment of the Dimaniyat Islands, renowned for their crystal-clear waters, vibrant coral reefs, and rich marine life, the event will spotlight one of Oman's most attractive destinations for marine adventures and tourism.

The collaboration between Faaxy and Pearl Dimaniyat Diving and Snorkeling Center reflects a shared vision of bringing fresh entertainment experiences to Oman while showcasing the country's natural beauty and growing tourism appeal.

Further details regarding the event, including attendance arrangements and programme information, are expected to be announced by the organizers.

Event Details



Event: Faaxy Exclusive DJ Music Event

Date: 30 November 2026

Venue/Organizer: Pearl Dimaniyat Diving and Snorkeling Center

Location: Muscat, Oman Artist: Faaxy - International DJ and Music Producer



Safety First Pearl Dimaniyat Diving Center provides premium guided diving and Snorkeling in Muscat excursions in Muscat's crystal-clear waters. All dives have knowledgeable expert guides with them and snorkelers are given appropriate guidance, quality equipment, and proper safety instructions. On November 30, residents, tourists, divers, and music lovers are invited to a special summer event that combines the sea and the sound. For the preservation of the environmental integrity of the nature reserve, the capacity of the event is limited. Interested individuals are hereby advised to book as soon as possible with the event coordinators. For ticket and details Official Design & Media Partners: Web Design Oman - complete website & media solutions: web design oman

More details on tickets, schedules, and booking procedures will be announced in the coming days across Faaxy's official social media channels and the Pearl Dimaniyat Diving and Snorkeling Center. Event coordinators hope this initiative will be the first of many collaborative projects designed to showcase Oman's breathtaking natural beauty to a wider audience through music and adventure.

Faaxy and the Pearl Dimaniyat Diving and Snorkeling Center are teaming up to promote Oman's natural beauty through music and adventure. Ticket details, schedules, and booking information for their upcoming event on July 31 will be shared soon on their official channels.

To build excitement, Faaxy recently released his new single, “Rooh” - an emotional, cinematic track that demonstrates his evolving style as an independent artist. Alongside hits like “Life Line,” “I Saw You (DJ Mix),” “Puppet,” and “Lost,” Faaxy continues to grow his global streaming audience.

Check out his music, tour dates, and latest updates on his official website!

Limited slots only – early booking is highly recommended.