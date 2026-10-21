Gloucester County Personal Injury Attorney Ken Gibson Explains What A Blue-Collar Lawyer Really Does

HAYES, VA - October 21, 2026 - Lawyers are frequently the subject of jokes and public skepticism, yet most legal work looks nothing like courtroom drama and instead involves steady, practical problem-solving on behalf of injured clients. Gloucester County personal injury attorney Ken Gibson of GibsonSingleton Virginia Injury Attorneys ( ) is offering perspective on what a hardworking, blue-collar approach to law actually looks like day to day.

According to Gloucester County personal injury attorney Ken Gibson, a typical day involves meeting with clients to understand what happened, gathering documents and evidence, researching applicable law, drafting letters and filings, and negotiating with the other side long before a case ever nears a courtroom. "People forget that the work is supposed to serve the client, not the lawyer's image," Gibson says. "When someone is in trouble, they want a lawyer who will stand up for them, but they also want someone who is a stand-up person."

Gloucester County personal injury attorney Ken Gibson notes that a personal injury lawyer's work begins with investigating how an injury happened, collecting accident reports, photographs, dashcam footage, and medical records, and then dealing directly with insurance companies so an injured person is not pressured into an early settlement that fails to account for the true cost of medical care, lost income, and other losses.

The firm compares the discipline required in law to that of any skilled trade. Becoming a licensed Virginia attorney typically takes about seven years of college and law school, followed by the Virginia State Bar Exam under Code of Virginia § 54.1-3900, with courtroom experience continuing to sharpen a lawyer's judgment long after graduation. Virginia does still recognize an alternate path called "reading the law" under Code of Virginia § 54.1-3926, allowing a supervised apprentice to sit for the bar without attending law school, though the firm describes that route as uncommon in practice today.

Attorney John Singleton, who co-founded the firm alongside Gibson, points to the years of formal training required before a lawyer ever represents a client independently. "Experience is what turns legal knowledge into legal judgment," Singleton explains. "Courtroom lessons are difficult to learn from books alone, no matter how many hours you spend studying the rules."

Both attorneys are former U.S. Marines who bring what the firm describes as blue-collar values to personal injury law: knowing the rules and keeping up with how they change, growing sharper through courtroom experience, and genuinely caring about clients by listening closely before ever discussing outcomes. Gibson and Singleton live and work along the Route 17 corridor in Gloucester County and represent injured neighbors throughout the Middle Peninsula and Hampton Roads.

The firm advises that choosing a trustworthy attorney in Gloucester County or the Chesapeake Bay region comes down to a few practical signals, including whether the lawyer listens before discussing fees, communicates in plain language rather than jargon, and has a track record with cases similar to the client's own. A local attorney familiar with the area's courts is often easier to meet with in person and more accountable to the community being served.

For personal injury cases specifically, GibsonSingleton attorneys handle claims involving car and motorcycle accidents, truck and tractor-trailer collisions, boating incidents on the York River, dog bites, and wrongful death, typically under a contingency fee arrangement that requires no upfront payment from the injured client. Gibson notes that if there is no recovery, clients generally do not owe an attorney's fee, a structure designed so injured people are not forced to choose between hiring a lawyer and covering everyday expenses.

Attorney Singleton adds that the firm's Marine Corps background continues to shape how both partners approach case preparation and client communication years into their legal careers. "Showing up, doing the work, and keeping your word are the same standards a farmer or a waterman along Route 17 would expect from anyone," he notes.

For those searching for legal representation they can trust after an injury, contacting a local personal injury attorney with hands-on experience may help clarify available options and next steps. GibsonSingleton Virginia Injury Attorneys represents injured clients throughout Gloucester County and the surrounding Middle Peninsula.

About GibsonSingleton Virginia Injury Attorneys:

GibsonSingleton Virginia Injury Attorneys is a Hayes-based law firm dedicated to personal injury representation for clients throughout Gloucester County, the Middle Peninsula, and Hampton Roads. Led by attorneys Ken Gibson and John Singleton, both former U.S. Marines, the firm represents injured people in car accident, truck accident, boating accident, dog bite, and wrongful death matters. For consultations, call (804) 413-6777.

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