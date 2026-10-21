South African Dog Owners Are Moving Beyond One-Size-Fits-All Dog Food

MENAFN - GetNews) South African pet nutrition brand BuddyMeal is taking a more personalised approach to everyday dog food, using each dog's individual profile to help determine what and how much they should eat.

Cape Town, South Africa - October 21, 2026 - For decades, buying dog food has largely meant choosing a product according to broad categories such as puppy, adult, senior or breed size. But as pet owners become more interested in nutrition and preventative care, a more individual approach is emerging.

South African pet nutrition company BuddyMeal is applying that thinking to dog food and puppy food by creating personalised nutrition plans based on characteristics including a dog's breed, age, weight, activity level and dietary sensitivities.

Rather than asking owners to select a generic bag of dog food specials and estimate the appropriate portion themselves, BuddyMeal starts by asking about the individual dog.

Why personalised dog nutrition matters

Two dogs of the same breed can have very different nutritional requirements.

A young, highly active Labrador, for example, may have very different energy requirements from an older Labrador with a sedentary lifestyle. Weight, life stage, activity and individual sensitivities can all influence what an appropriate feeding plan looks like.

BuddyMeal uses information supplied by the owner to calculate an individual dog's nutritional and feeding requirements and recommend an appropriate food and daily portion.

The result is a simple proposition: dog food built around the dog rather than asking the dog to fit the food.

How BuddyMeal works

Dog owners begin by completing an online questionnaire about their dog.

The process considers factors such as:



Breed

Age

Weight

Activity level

Lifestyle Dietary requirements and sensitivities

BuddyMeal then uses this information to develop the dog's personalised feeding plan, including the recommended food and daily portion.

Food is subsequently delivered directly to the customer's home, allowing owners to maintain a regular supply without repeatedly estimating how much food to purchase.

The subscription can also accommodate changes as the dog's requirements evolve.

Nutrition designed to change with the dog

A dog's nutritional requirements are rarely static throughout its life.

Puppies develop rapidly. Adult dogs' activity levels and weight can change. Older dogs may require different nutritional considerations as they enter their senior years.

This creates one of the potential advantages of personalised feeding: the nutritional plan can evolve alongside the animal.

BuddyMeal's approach considers the dog's current profile rather than treating nutrition as a once-off product decision.

Built around recognised nutritional standards

Personalisation still needs a sound nutritional foundation.

BuddyMeal formulates its dog food with reference to recognised nutritional standards, including guidance from the European Pet Food Industry Federation (FEDIAF), while its products are registered in South Africa in accordance with the applicable requirements of Act 36 of 1947.

The company combines these nutritional principles with information about the individual dog to determine an appropriate feeding approach.

This distinction is important. Personalised dog food is not simply about putting a pet's name on a bag. The value lies in using meaningful information about the animal to make feeding more relevant to its individual needs.

Convenience is becoming part of pet nutrition

Personalisation also addresses another practical problem for pet owners: consistency.

Running out of dog food, estimating portions and remembering when to reorder can make maintaining a consistent feeding routine unnecessarily difficult.

BuddyMeal combines personalised nutrition with a recurring delivery model. Customers receive their dog's food directly at home, with free delivery offered as part of the service.

Subscriptions are designed to remain flexible, allowing customers to manage their feeding arrangements as circumstances change.

For households with multiple dogs, small or large breed dogs, this approach also means each dog can have a feeding plan based on its own profile rather than every animal automatically receiving the same food and portion.

A South African alternative in personalised pet nutrition

Internationally, personalised pet nutrition and direct-to-consumer pet food have become increasingly visible as owners seek products that better reflect their animals' individual requirements.

BuddyMeal is bringing that model to South African dog owners.

The broader shift reflects how many people increasingly view their dogs: not simply as pets to be fed, but as individual members of the household whose nutrition deserves considered attention.

For BuddyMeal, the principle behind the business remains straightforward:

Every dog is different. Their nutrition should reflect that.

Dog owners can learn more about BuddyMeal and create a personalised nutrition plan for their dog through the BuddyMeal website.

About BuddyMeal

BuddyMeal is a South African personalised dog nutrition company providing dog food and feeding plans tailored around individual dogs. The BuddyMeal process considers factors including breed, age, weight, activity and dietary requirements to help determine appropriate nutrition and daily feeding portions.

BuddyMeal combines personalised feeding with convenient home delivery and flexible subscriptions, helping South African dog owners maintain a consistent nutrition routine tailored to their dogs' changing needs.