Philadelphia's Biggest Celtic Christmas Show Returns To The Keswick Theatre December 19

MENAFN - GetNews) Celebrating 16 Years as the Delaware Valley's Biggest Celtic Christmas Show, An American Celtic Christmas Brings Together an 11-Piece Band, 12 Irish Dancers and an Unforgettable Night of Holiday Entertainment

PHILADELPHIA, PA - October 21, 2026 - One of the Philadelphia region's most anticipated holiday traditions returns this December as An American Celtic Christmas celebrates its 16th year at the historic Keswick Theatre in Glenside, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, December 19, 2026, at 7:30 PM.

Produced by Philadelphia-based Celtic rock band JAMISON, this annual holiday spectacular has grown into the Delaware Valley's biggest Celtic Christmas production, combining the energy of a live rock concert with the tradition of Irish music, world-class dance, and the sounds of the Christmas season.

Featuring an 11-piece band, 12 accomplished Irish dancers, and special guest performers, An American Celtic Christmas delivers a full-scale theatrical experience unlike a traditional holiday concert.

At the center of the production is JAMISON, a Philadelphia Celtic rock band that has been entertaining audiences since 2003. Known for blending traditional Irish music with rock, pop, and contemporary influences, JAMISON brings its signature high-energy performance style to familiar Christmas favorites, Irish melodies, and original arrangements.

The production also features the American Celtic Christmas Irish Dance Troupe, whose performers include nationally and internationally recognized dancers. Their precision, athleticism, and dynamic choreography add another dimension to the evening, transforming the stage into a celebration of Irish culture and holiday entertainment.

Over the past 16 years, An American Celtic Christmas has established itself as a distinctive Philadelphia-area holiday tradition, attracting audiences who return year after year. Its appeal extends beyond fans of Irish music, offering families, couples, and music lovers an alternative to conventional Christmas productions.

Rather than presenting a traditional holiday recital, the show blends powerful musical arrangements, contemporary production, memorable performances, and the excitement of a live concert. From intimate musical moments to explosive full-ensemble performances, the evening celebrates the holiday season through a uniquely American Celtic perspective.

The 2026 production continues that tradition with an expanded cast of musicians, singers, and dancers, bringing together established performers and special guests for one night at the Keswick Theatre.

Located just outside Philadelphia, the historic Keswick Theatre provides the setting for this annual celebration. With its combination of professional musicianship, theatrical Irish dance, and seasonal favorites, the production offers audiences a holiday entertainment experience that has become a December tradition throughout the region.

Whether attending for the first time or returning as part of an annual family tradition, audiences can expect a fast-paced evening filled with music, dance, and Christmas spirit.

Tickets are on sale now. For tickets, show information, and featured performers, visit CelticChristmas.

Event Information

Event: An American Celtic Christmas - 16th Annual Production

Date: Saturday, December 19, 2026

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Keswick Theatre, Glenside, PA

Tickets: CelticChristmas