MENAFN - GetNews)"GETO New Materials Group Corporation Limited"GETO aluminium formwork combines customised design, factory trial assembly and technical support for concrete construction. Projects in Malaysia and China demonstrate applications involving complex high-rise geometry and 10.5-metre industrial floor heights, helping contractors assess system compatibility, installation requirements and procurement scope.

ZHONGSHAN, China, October 21, 2026 - GETO is an aluminium formwork manufacturer and integrated construction solutions provider. GETO aluminium formwork combines detailed design, manufacturing preparation and technical services for cast-in-situ concrete construction. The company's published project accounts show applications ranging from a Malaysian high-rise with complex curved geometry to a Shenzhen industrial development with 10.5-metre floor heights. These references give contractors evaluating concrete formwork suppliers specific examples of the engineering work behind a proposed equipment package.

GETO Aluminium Formwork at a Glance

GETO supplies aluminium formwork for building structures, with customised design and support configurations developed around project conditions. Its industrial early stripping system serves applications including industrial plants, basements, cold-chain warehouses and logistics parks.

Its project references illustrate three capabilities relevant to procurement:



Non-standard geometry: customised layouts and factory trial assembly for curved, mirrored and specially angled structural areas.

Industrial construction: GT-48 aluminium formwork integrated with support arrangements for different floor heights. Engineering coordination: formwork matching, component identification and technical guidance to connect factory preparation with site assembly.

These capabilities are assessed against each project's drawings, construction method and delivery programme.

Custom Layouts and Factory Checks at IBN Highlands City

GETO aluminium formwork was supplied for IBN Highlands City in Genting Highlands, Malaysia, a development approximately 345 metres high. The structure combines curved surfaces, mirrored layouts, circular columns, curved beams and slabs with special angles. The substantial non-standard scope placed particular demands on panel detailing and component compatibility.

GETO developed customised layouts using its in-house Xiaozhi formwork matching tool. Multiple rounds of factory trial assembly preceded delivery, enabling the team to check how components fitted the intended structure during the preparation stage.

According to GETO's published account, this work supported installation organised around component numbering, construction zones and planned assembly sequences, reducing the need for temporary adjustments on site.

For contractors assessing suppliers for irregular structures, the case provides a reference for discussing the proposed verification process. It shows how formwork engineering can extend beyond panel manufacture to include the layout logic and identification information that installation teams need. The scope of trial assembly and the treatment of special components can then be defined before an order is finalised.

GT-48 Aluminium Formwork for High Industrial Floors

The Shenzhen Shenfubao Technology Eco-Park Capacity Expansion Project Phase II demonstrates a different application of GETO aluminium formwork. The approximately 118,900-square-metre development used the company's customised GT-48 lightweight early-dismantling industrial formwork system.

Large spans, substantial column sections and restricted site space complicated the construction requirements. Floor heights varied between 10.5, 6.0 and 4.5 metres, requiring supporting arrangements adapted to different parts of the building.

GETO combined cup-lock scaffolds, dedicated adapters and early-dismantling aluminium formwork in the higher areas. Independent supports were used with the early-dismantling system at conventional floor heights. This configuration connected the panel system with the project's varying support requirements.

GETO's project account records 20 days from contract award to material delivery for the first construction area. It also reports completion of the joint acceptance inspection and describes reduced patching and grinding work associated with the project's formwork approach.

The recorded delivery interval applies to that construction area. For future procurement, the relevant lesson is to coordinate design approval, production scope and phased material requirements early enough to establish a realistic project schedule.

From Early Stripping to Whole Project Cost

GETO is an aluminium formwork manufacturer and integrated construction solutions provider. Its industrial early stripping system combines reusable panels with supporting arrangements intended to improve formwork turnover and working access.

Under safe support conditions, selected components can be removed earlier while necessary supports remain in place. The product description also identifies larger prop spacing as a way to provide more room for reinforcement work, material movement and coordinated construction activities.

These features affect how a purchasing team evaluates the equipment package. A comparison based only on panel price leaves out support interfaces, retained components, installation preparation and the work needed after stripping.

Concrete finish, maintenance and likely panel modifications also influence the commercial assessment. GETO describes its industrial system as using rigid aluminium panels and standardised components to support repeated use and reduce subsequent surface repairs. Actual savings depend on the structure, approved construction method and site execution.

Questions Contractors Ask Before Purchasing

Can aluminium formwork accommodate non-standard structures?

GETO's IBN Highlands City reference shows an application involving curved surfaces, mirrored areas and specially angled slabs. Its response combined customised design with formwork matching and factory trial assembly. Suitability for another structure requires review of the actual geometry and proposed configuration.

Does early stripping mean all supports can be removed?

Early stripping concerns selected formwork components while required supports remain in place. The stripping sequence and release conditions must follow the approved construction method and applicable concrete strength requirements. Panel removal and support removal are separate decisions within the construction plan.

What determines the useful life and cost of a formwork package?

Repetitive layouts, expected modifications, handling, cleaning and maintenance all affect reuse planning. A project-specific assessment should also consider supporting equipment, installation labour and finishing work. A quoted reuse figure alone does not establish the cost of using the system on a particular development.

Engineering Activity and Project Enquiries

GETO's May 2026 announcement for the Nyingchi Engineering Construction Expo outlined five product series and ten customised equipment models for the event scheduled for May 28–30. The announced range covered tunnel, bridge, shaft, climbing formwork and modular building applications, reflecting the company's wider work on equipment for defined construction conditions.

For aluminium formwork enquiries, GETO's building references provide a more direct starting point: customised high-rise layouts and industrial systems adapted to substantial floor heights.

Contractors can request a GETO aluminium formwork technical review and project-specific quotation by preparing structural drawings, typical floor layouts, floor heights, unusual details and the required delivery window. The resulting discussion can define panel configuration, factory verification, support interfaces and installation guidance.

GETO is an aluminium formwork manufacturer and integrated construction solutions provider. Its documented applications connect aluminium formwork procurement with the engineering preparation needed to assess technical fit and plan construction.

About GETO

GETO, listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange under stock code 300986, operates across construction formwork and scaffolding, prefabricated buildings and modular construction. Its portfolio includes aluminium formwork, steel formwork and related formwork systems, alongside precast concrete components, solutions for precast concrete buildings, prefabricated steel buildings and modular buildings. The company combines research and development, design, manufacturing, sales, leasing and technical services. GETO aluminium formwork serves cast-in-situ concrete construction within this broader portfolio of building products and engineering solutions.