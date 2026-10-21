Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Clinical Trial Pipeline Appears Robust With 50+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on 50+ pipeline Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On October 21, 2026- DelveInsight “Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in the Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma pipeline landscape. It covers the Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Download our comprehensive report now to explore clinical-stage developments and strategic collaborations transforming the industry! @ Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline Outlook Report

Key Takeaways from the Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline Report



On October 14, 2026 – Pilatus Biosciences announced that the first patient had been dosed in Hong Kong in the hepatocellular carcinoma cohort of its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of PLT012, an investigational CD36-targeting monoclonal antibody. The study aims to evaluate preliminary clinical activity and generate biomarker data in patients with HCC, including those with underlying liver dysfunction.

On October 14, 2026 – Elevar Therapeutics Inc. resubmitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the combination of camrelizumab and rivoceranib as a first-line treatment for unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma. The company reported a median overall survival of 23.8 months in the clinical study supporting the combination.

On October 13, 2026 – AstraZeneca had a clinical trial registry update for its Phase III ARTEMIDE-HCC01 study evaluating rilvegostomig in combination with bevacizumab, with or without tremelimumab, as first-line treatment for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma. The trial is comparing these regimens with atezolizumab plus bevacizumab in patients who are not eligible for curative or locoregional treatment.

DelveInsight's Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 50+ pipeline therapies for Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma treatment.

The leading Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Companies include CStone Pharmaceuticals, TaiRx, Yiviva, AVEO Oncology, Eureka Therapeutics, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Innovent Biologics, Akesobio, BeiGene, Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Geneos Therapeutics, Adaptimmune Therapeutics and others. Promising Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline Therapies such as ADI-PEG20, Tegavivint, Lenvatinib, Cabozantinib, Durvalumab, Tremelimumab, SHR-8068, Adebrelimab, Bevacizumab, Lenvatinib, Nivolumab, Enzalutamide and others.

Learn how leading Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Companies are positioning themselves for success in the evolving pharmaceutical market @ Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Clinical Trials Assessment

Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Overview

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is an aggressive malignancy, resulting as the third cause of death by cancer each year. Unfortunately, considerable number of patients are diagnosed at advanced stage unsuitable for surgery or local treatment with poor prognosis and a median overall survival (OS) of about 6 months. Molecular targeted therapies have demonstrated promising efficacy in the management of cancer. Advanced HCC has experienced the most relevant advancements in research in HCC lately. Advanced HCC was defined as a liver tumor not eligible for local therapies given the extent of disease or liver tumors that recurred after local therapies. Intrahepatic recurrence after local treatment was considered metastatic disease. The outcome of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) depends on both the cancer stage and the extent of liver dysfunction. Many staging systems that include both aspects have been developed. It remains unknown, however, which of these systems is optimal for predicting patient survival. In contrast to other cancers, the prognosis and treatment options for patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) depend not only on the tumor stage but also on the extent of liver dysfunction.

Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Emerging Drugs Profile

Tivozanib: AVEO Oncology

FOTIVDA® (tivozanib) is an oral, once-daily, differentiated vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI). It is a potent, selective inhibitor of VEGFRs 1, 2, and 3 with a long half-life designed to improve efficacy and tolerability. Tivozanib has been shown to significantly reduce regulatory T-cell production in preclinical models. Currently, Tivozanib is being evaluated in Phase I/II stage of clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Nofazinlimab: CStone Pharmaceuticals

CS1003 is a humanized recombinant IgG4 monoclonal antibody targeting human programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) being developed for immunotherapy of various tumors. Compared to most of the monoclonal antibodies that bind human and monkey PD-1(either already approved or in clinical stage), CS1003 demonstrates comparable high binding affinities across species against human, cynomolgus monkey and mouse PD-1, and is developed to disrupt the interaction of PD-1 with its ligands PD-L1 and PD-L2. CS1003 is also unique in that it can simultaneously recognize human and mouse PD-1, which allows fast pre-clinical proof of concept for CS1003 in combination with novel targeted therapies using syngeneic mouse tumor models. Currently, the drug is being developed in Phase III stage of development for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

ECT 204: Eureka Therapeutics

ECT204, a GPC3 targeting ARTEMIS® T-cell therapy for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the predominant type of liver cancer. Glypican 3 (GPC3) is a promising target for HCC therapies and is found in more than 70% of HCC cells. The GPC3 protein is also expressed in other solid tumors including ovarian and lung cancer. Currently, the drug is in Phase I/II stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Sintilimab: Eli Lilly and Company/Innovent

Sintilimab is an immunoglobulin G4 monoclonal antibody, which binds to PD-1 molecules on the surface of T-cells, blocks the PD-1 / PD-Ligand 1 (PD-L1) pathway, and reactivates T-cells to kill cancer cells. Innovent is currently conducting more than 20 clinical studies of sintilimab worldwide, to evaluate its safety and efficacy in a wide variety of cancer indications, including more than 10 registrational or pivotal clinical trials. Sintilimab, marketed as TYVYT® (sintilimab injection) in China, is an innovative PD-1 inhibitor with global quality standards jointly developed by Innovent and Eli Lilly and Company. Currently, the drug is being developed in Phase I stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

The Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Treatment.

Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma market.

From early-stage research to late-phase Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Clinical Trials, our analysis covers key companies, innovative treatment approaches @ Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Treatment Drugs

Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Companies

CStone Pharmaceuticals, TaiRx, Yiviva, AVEO Oncology, Eureka Therapeutics, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Innovent Biologics, Akesobio, BeiGene, Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Geneos Therapeutics, Adaptimmune Therapeutics and others.

Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Ophthalmic

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Transdermal

Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Oligonucleotide

Peptide Small molecule

Download our report for a deep dive into the next generation of therapeutics! @ Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Companies- CStone Pharmaceuticals, TaiRx, Yiviva, AVEO Oncology, Eureka Therapeutics, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Innovent Biologics, Akesobio, BeiGene, Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Geneos Therapeutics, Adaptimmune Therapeutics and others.

Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Pipeline Therapies- ADI-PEG20, Tegavivint, Lenvatinib, Cabozantinib, Durvalumab, Tremelimumab, SHR-8068, Adebrelimab, Bevacizumab, Lenvatinib, Nivolumab, Enzalutamide and others.

Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

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Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryAdvanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentAdvanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Pre-Registration)Drug name: Company NameLast Stage Products (Phase III)Nofazinlimab: CStone PharmaceuticalsMid Stage Products (Phase I/II)Tivozanib: AVEO OncologyPreclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameInactive ProductsAdvanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Key CompaniesAdvanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Key ProductsAdvanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Unmet NeedsAdvanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Drivers and BarriersAdvanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Future Perspectives and ConclusionAdvanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Analyst ViewsAdvanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Key CompaniesAppendix

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