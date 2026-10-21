Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Set For Robust Growth Driven By Innovation And Pipeline Advances By 2036 Delveinsight Merck, Janssen Pharma, Aerovate Therapeutics, Novartis, Insmed, Chugai

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Companies in the market include - Aerovate Therapeutics, Novartis, Keros Therapeutics, Vigonvita Life Sciences, Insmed Incorporated, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Actelion, Gossamer Bio, Lung Biotechnology PBC, United Therapeutics, Gilead Science, Acceleron Pharma, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, and others.

(Albany, New York) - October 21, 2026: DelveInsight's “Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2036′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market dynamics.

To Know in detail about the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Report:



The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) market across the 7MM including the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan was estimated at around USD 8 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% throughout the 2022–2036 forecast period.

In September 2026, Merck announced that the FDA had approved an update to the WINREVAIR label incorporating data from the HYPERION trial in adults diagnosed with PAH within the previous 12 months. In the 320-participant study, adding sotatercept to background therapy reduced the risk of clinical worsening events by 76% compared with placebo (hazard ratio: 0.24; p.

In August 2026, United Therapeutics announced that the FDA had accepted its NDA for ralinepag for the treatment of PAH. The FDA set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of June 24, 2027. The application was supported by the Phase III ADVANCE OUTCOMES study, which showed a 55% reduction in the risk of clinical worsening versus placebo. Ralinepag remains investigational and is not yet FDA-approved.

In July 2026, Oral ralinepag has demonstrated promising clinical outcomes in the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and may be considered for potential FDA approval following positive results from the international Phase III ADVANCE OUTCOMES trial. The study showed that ralinepag significantly reduced the risk of composite first clinical worsening events among pretreated patients with low- or intermediate-to-low-risk PAH, most of whom were receiving dual background therapy. The incidence of clinical worsening events was 18% with ralinepag compared with 36% with placebo (HR 0.45; 95% CI 0.33–0.62).

In July 2026, Insmed Inc. reported positive 12-month results from the ongoing open-label extension (OLE) study assessing treprostinil palmitil inhalation powder (TPIP), a once-daily inhaled therapy for patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH, World Health Organization Group 1). The non-placebo-controlled OLE study was designed to evaluate the long-term safety, tolerability, and efficacy of TPIP over a 24-month period in patients who completed the initial TPIP PAH clinical studies.

In March 2026, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. has secured final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for bosentan tablets for oral suspension, 32 mg. This product is the generic equivalent of Tracleer® tablets for oral suspension (32 mg) and is indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). It is primarily prescribed to help improve exercise capacity and slow disease progression in pediatric patients aged three years and older who are diagnosed with idiopathic or congenital PAH.

In March 2026, United Therapeutics announced that its investigational oral therapy ralinepag achieved the primary endpoint in a late-stage clinical trial for a specific lung disease, leading to a 2.2% rise in the company's shares during premarket trading. The drug helped patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) a rare and severe form of high blood pressure affecting the lungs maintain stability for a longer period and reduced the risk of disease progression by 55%.

In March 2026, With several treatments for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) already available, United Therapeutics is aiming to expand its portfolio by adding ralinepag, following positive Phase III results showing that the once-daily oral prostacyclin agonist significantly reduced the risk of clinical worsening events. The company intends to submit its application to the FDA in the second half of the year. The ADVANCE OUTCOMES trial included 687 patients, the majority of whom were receiving standard background therapy. Approximately 80% were on dual therapy, while about 70% were categorized as World Health Organization/New York Heart Association Functional Class II at baseline.

In February 2026, A Phase III trial evaluating Gossamer Bio's seralutinib in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) failed to meet its primary endpoint, leading to a sharp 77% decline in the company's share price. In response, the company has halted enrollment in another ongoing seralutinib study as it further analyzes the trial data.

In November 2025, Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for cardiopulmonary diseases such as pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), announced that it plans to advance IKT-001 into a global pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for PAH. The Phase 3 study, titled IMPROVE-PAH (IKT-001 for Measuring Pulmonary Vascular Resistance and Outcome Variables in a Phase 3 Evaluation of PAH), is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2026.

In September 2025, AllRock Bio Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company developing therapies for cardiopulmonary and fibrotic diseases, announced a $50 million Series A financing round co-led by Versant Ventures and Westlake BioPartners. The funding will support the advancement of its lead candidate, ROC-101 an oral, first-in-class pan-rho-associated protein kinase (ROCK) inhibitor exclusively licensed from Sanofi into Phase 2 clinical trials. ROC-101 is being developed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (ILD-PH), both life-threatening conditions with poor five-year survival rates of 57% and 38%. By targeting inflammatory, proliferative, and fibrotic remodeling driven by both ROCK1 and ROCK2, ROC-101 holds promise to meet a major unmet need in these patient populations.

In August 2025, Cereno Scientific's lead candidate, CS1, has been granted FDA Fast Track designation for pulmonary arterial hypertension, acknowledging its promise as a novel and potentially disease-modifying therapy for this rare and severe condition.

In August 2025, VASTHERA Co., Ltd. announced FDA clearance of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application to begin a Phase 1 trial for VTB-10, a novel candidate for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Developed via the company's proprietary Redoxizyme platform, VTB-10 is a first-in-class small molecule enzyme (Chemzyme) designed to mimic the function of peroxiredoxin (PRX), which is deficient in PAH lesions. Preclinical data showed that VTB-10 not only reversed abnormal vascular remodeling but also restored healthy endothelial function, offering a dual mechanism of action that sets it apart from current treatment options.

In March 2025, Merck (NYSE: MRK), also known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada, has shared initial results from its Phase 3 ZENITH trial evaluating WINREVAIR (sotatercept-csrk) versus placebo in adults with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH, Group 1 PH), classified as WHO functional class III or IV and at high risk of mortality, despite receiving the maximum tolerated background PAH therapy. With a median follow-up of 10.6 months (range: 0.3–26.1), WINREVAIR significantly reduced the relative risk of major morbidity and mortality events including all-cause death, lung transplantation, or PAH-related hospitalization (≥24 hours) by 76% (HR=0.24 [95% CI, 0.13–0.43]; p

In January 2025, Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced preliminary findings from its Phase 3 ZENITH trial assessing WINREVAIR (sotatercept-csrk) against placebo in adults with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH, Group 1 PH), specifically those categorized as WHO functional class III or IV and considered at high risk of mortality despite being on optimized background PAH treatment. Over a median follow-up period of 10.6 months (range: 0.3–26.1), WINREVAIR demonstrated a 76% reduction in the relative risk of major morbidity and mortality events defined as all-cause death, lung transplant, or PAH-related hospitalization lasting 24 hours or more compared to placebo (HR=0.24 [95% CI, 0.13–0.43]; p

The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Size of EU4 and the UK was estimated to be approximately USD 400 million in 2025.

Among EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the highest Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Share with approximately USD 100 million in 2025, followed by France and the UK with approximately USD 80 million in the respective year in 2025.

In 2025, the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Size was approximately USD 300 million in Japan, which is anticipated to increase during the forecast period (2026–2036).

In 2025, the US accounted for the highest Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Diagnosed Prevalent Cases, with approximately 40,000 cases, which are expected to increase by 2036.

Idiopathic/heritable PAH had the highest number of subtype-specific cases in the US in 2025 with nearly 19,000 cases, which is predicted to rise by 2036.

In 2025, the Germany reported the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of PAH among EU4 and the UK, with approximately 7,000 cases.

In 2025, Japan reported nearly 19,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of PAH in females and nearly 5,000 cases in males, with numbers projected to rise by 2036.

Key Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Companies: Aerovate Therapeutics, Novartis, Keros Therapeutics, Vigonvita Life Sciences, Insmed Incorporated, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Actelion, Gossamer Bio, Lung Biotechnology PBC, United Therapeutics, Gilead Science, Acceleron Pharma, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, and others

Key Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Therapies: AV-101, LTP001, KER-012, TPN171H, Treprostinil Palmitil, Satralizumab (Genetical Recombination), Sotatercept, Macitentan, ACT-293987, GB002 (seralutinib), Parenteral Treprostinil, Ralinepag, Selonsertib, Sotatercept, ubenimex, Olaparib, and others

The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension epidemiology based on gender analyzed that females are more affected with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension than males The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market dynamics.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Overview

When measured by right heart catheterization, pulmonary hypertension (PH) is defined as mean pulmonary artery pressure greater than 25 mm Hg at rest or greater than 30 mm Hg during activity. PH has been classified into five groups by the World Health Organization (WHO) on the basis of shared pathophysiology, clinical presentation, and available treatments.

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Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2022 to 2036. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Prevalent Cases

Total Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Age-specific Cases

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Class-specific Cases

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Gender-specific Cases

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Subtype-specific Cases Total Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Treated Cases

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension epidemiology trends @ Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Epidemiology Forecast

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Therapies and Key Companies



Inhaled treprostinil (YUTREPIA): Liquidia Technologies

Ralinepag: United Therapeutics

L606 (liposomal treprostinil): Pharmosa Biopharm/Liquidia

TYVASO/TYVASO DPI/TREPROST Inhalation Solution (treprostinil): United Therapeutics/Mochida Pharmaceutical

OPSYNVI/YUVANCI (macitentan and tadalafil): Johnson & Johnson

WINREVAIR (sotatercept): Merck

UPTRAVI (selexipag): Johnson & Johnson/ Nippon Shinyaku

AV-101: Aerovate Therapeutics

LTP001: Novartis

KER-012: Keros Therapeutics

TPN171H: Vigonvita Life Sciences

Treprostinil Palmitil: Insmed Incorporated

Satralizumab (Genetical Recombination): Chugai Pharmaceutical

Sotatercept: Merck Sharp & Dohme

Macitentan: Janssen Pharmaceutical

ACT-293987: Actelion

GB002 (seralutinib): Gossamer Bio

Parenteral Treprostinil: Lung Biotechnology PBC

Ralinepag: United Therapeutics

Selonsertib: Gilead Sciences

Sotatercept: Acceleron Pharma

ubenimex: Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Olaparib: AstraZeneca

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market share @ Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Treatment Landscape

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Drivers



Growing prevalence and improved diagnosis: Increased awareness, advanced screening techniques, and earlier diagnosis are expanding the identifiable PAH patient population and driving treatment demand.

Robust pipeline of targeted therapies: Continuous innovation in prostacyclin, endothelin receptor antagonist, nitric oxide, and novel disease-modifying therapies is strengthening the PAH treatment landscape.

Favorable regulatory support for rare diseases: Orphan drug designations, expedited regulatory pathways, and incentives encourage pharmaceutical companies to invest in PAH drug development.

Rising adoption of combination therapies: Clinical guidelines increasingly recommend upfront and sequential combination treatments, improving patient outcomes while supporting market growth. Advancements in precision medicine: Biomarker research, personalized treatment strategies, and digital patient monitoring are enhancing disease management and expanding commercial opportunities.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Barriers



High treatment costs: Premium pricing of branded therapies and the need for lifelong treatment create significant financial burdens for patients and healthcare systems.

Delayed diagnosis due to nonspecific symptoms: Early symptoms often resemble those of other cardiopulmonary disorders, leading to delayed diagnosis and treatment initiation.

Limited curative treatment options: Existing therapies primarily slow disease progression and improve symptoms, while a definitive cure remains unavailable.

Stringent regulatory and clinical trial challenges: Small patient populations, complex trial designs, and lengthy regulatory approval processes increase development costs and timelines. Reimbursement and access constraints: Variations in insurance coverage, reimbursement policies, and healthcare infrastructure limit patient access to advanced PAH therapies, particularly in emerging markets.

Scope of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Report



Study Period: 2022–2036

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Companies: Aerovate Therapeutics, Novartis, Keros Therapeutics, Vigonvita Life Sciences, Insmed Incorporated, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Actelion, Gossamer Bio, Lung Biotechnology PBC, United Therapeutics, Gilead Science, Acceleron Pharma, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, and others

Key Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Therapies: AV-101, LTP001, KER-012, TPN171H, Treprostinil Palmitil, Satralizumab (Genetical Recombination), Sotatercept, Macitentan, ACT-293987, GB002 (seralutinib), Parenteral Treprostinil, Ralinepag, Selonsertib, Sotatercept, ubenimex, Olaparib, and others

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Therapeutic Assessment: Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension current marketed and Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension emerging therapies

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Dynamics: Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market drivers and Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

3. SWOT analysis of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

4. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Overview at a Glance

6. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Disease Background and Overview

7. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

9. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Unmet Needs

11. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Emerging Therapies

12. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Analysis (2022–2036)

14. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Drivers

16. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Barriers

17. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Appendix

18. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

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