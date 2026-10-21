Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline 2026: Who Is Leading The Race? Top Companies And Emerging Therapies To Watch By Delveinsight Boehringer Ingelheim, Puretech, Guangzhou JOYO Pharma
“Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Insight, 2026 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market.
The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.
Some of the key takeaways from the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Report:
Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years.
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis companies working in the treatment market are Boehringer Ingelheim, PureTech, Guangzhou JOYO Pharma, Tvardi Therapeutics, Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Endeavor Biomedicines, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Regend Therapeutics, and others, are developing therapies for the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis treatment
Emerging Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- BI 1015550, OFEV (Nintedanib), Pirfenidone, SC1011, TTI-101, PLN-74809, GSK3915393, HZN-825, BMS-986278, taladegib, BI 181947, Axatilimab, REGEND001, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market in the coming years.
In October 2026, Oorja Bio announced the launch of its Phase II ORBIT-IPF clinical trial, marking the screening of the first patient for ORJ-001. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of this investigational peptide-based therapy. ORJ-001 is designed to restore alveolar epithelial type 2 (AEC2) cell function, promote lung tissue regeneration, and address the inflammatory and fibrotic mechanisms underlying idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
In October 2026, Bristol Myers Squibb reported positive topline findings from the Phase III ALOFT-IPF trial assessing admilparant, an investigational lysophosphatidic acid receptor 1 (LPA1) antagonist for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The 60 mg twice-daily regimen achieved a statistically significant improvement in the absolute change in forced vital capacity (FVC) from baseline through Week 52 compared with placebo. Admilparant also demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile, supporting its continued development as a potential first-in-class treatment for IPF.
In October 2026, Syndax Pharmaceuticals reported that axatilimab failed to achieve the primary endpoint of annualized forced vital capacity (FVC) decline in its Phase II MAXPIRe trial involving patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Despite demonstrating an overall acceptable safety and tolerability profile, the company decided to discontinue further development of axatilimab for IPF.
In September 2026, United Therapeutics (UTHR) announced that the FDA has accepted its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for review, seeking to expand the approved use of its marketed inhaled therapy, nebulized Tyvaso, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The FDA is expected to issue a regulatory decision by late April 2027. If approved, Tyvaso could become the first FDA-approved inhaled anti-fibrotic therapy for patients with IPF.
In August 2026, Rein Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RNTX) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to LTI-03, its investigational therapy for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The designation is intended to support and accelerate the development and regulatory review of therapies addressing serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The FDA's Fast Track program is designed to help promising treatments reach patients more quickly.
In June 2026, The idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) pipeline continued to advance, with several investigational therapies, including ENV-101, AZD8965, LTI-03, and other next-generation antifibrotic candidates, undergoing clinical evaluation to delay disease progression and maintain lung function.
In March 2026, PureTech Health reported positive Phase IIb ELEVATE-IPF trial results, demonstrating that deupirfenidone slowed the decline in lung function compared with the currently approved therapy pirfenidone, supporting its potential as a differentiated treatment option for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
In January 2026, The idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) clinical pipeline continued to advance, with ongoing Phase I–III clinical trials assessing novel anti-fibrotic therapies, including ENV-101, AZD8965, and other investigational candidates aimed at improving disease management.
In January 2026, Jascayd® (nerandomilast/BI 1015550) is a phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4) inhibitor developed by Boehringer Ingelheim for the treatment of adults with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and progressive pulmonary fibrosis (PPF). It is the first and only preferential phosphodiesterase 4B (PDE4B) inhibitor approved for the treatment of IPF in adults. The therapy is available as 9 mg light yellow and 18 mg light red, oval, biconvex, film-coated tablets.
In October 2025, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Jascayd® (nerandomilast) tablets for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), marking the first new therapy authorized for IPF in over a decade.
In September 2025, PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC), a biotherapeutics company focused on advancing innovative science into impactful treatments, shared new data from the open-label extension (OLE) of its Phase 2b ELEVATE IPF trial evaluating deupirfenidone (LYT-100) in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Results revealed that participants who had previously received placebo or pirfenidone for 26 weeks in the randomized phase and then transitioned to deupirfenidone for another 26 weeks in the OLE showed stabilized lung function. Presented as a late-breaking oral session at the 2025 European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress in Amsterdam, these outcomes underscore deupirfenidone's potential as a future standard of care in IPF treatment.
In September 2025, United Therapeutics is seeking approval for Tyvaso (treprostinil) in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) following positive results from a Phase III trial. In the TETON-2 study (NCT05255991), the inhaled prostacyclin mimetic significantly improved forced vital capacity (FVC), showing a 95.6 mL increase from baseline. Since FVC is a crucial indicator of breathing restriction in IPF, this outcome is notable. Additionally, the systemic vasodilator delayed the time to the first clinical worsening event, achieving its key secondary endpoint.
In May 2025, Endeavor BioMedicines, a clinical-stage biotech company developing treatments for serious conditions, presented a post hoc analysis from its completed Phase 2a trial of the investigational drug ENV-101 (taladegib). The findings indicated that patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) treated with ENV-101 for 12 weeks showed a marked reduction in pulmonary vessel volume, a significant increase in lung volume, and a trend toward decreased lung fibrosis compared to placebo. This analysis, utilizing Qureight's advanced deep learning CT technology, was highlighted in a poster presentation at the ATS 2025 International Conference.
In February 2025, Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX) has temporarily halted enrollment and dosing in the ongoing BEACON-IPF Phase 2b trial of bexotegrast for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) following a prespecified data review and recommendations from the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB). However, patients already enrolled will continue participation in the trial.
In January 2025, Mediar Therapeutics entered into a global licensing agreement with Eli Lilly and Company to progress MTX-463 into a Phase II clinical trial for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). MTX-463 is a novel human IgG1 antibody designed to inhibit WISP1-driven fibrotic signaling associated with multiple severe diseases.
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Overview
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) is a rare, chronic, and progressive lung disease where scar tissue (fibrosis) builds up in the lungs without a known cause. This scarring makes the lungs stiff, reducing their ability to deliver oxygen to the bloodstream. Symptoms include shortness of breath, dry cough, fatigue, and reduced exercise capacity. Over time, IPF worsens and can lead to respiratory failure.
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Emerging Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:
BI 1015550: Boehringer Ingelheim
OFEV (Nintedanib): Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH
Pirfenidone: PureTech
SC1011: Guangzhou JOYO Pharma
TTI-101: Tvardi Therapeutics
PLN-74809: Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.
GSK3915393: GlaxoSmithKline
HZN-825: Amgen
BMS-986278: Bristol-Myers Squibb
taladegib: Endeavor Biomedicines
BI 1819479: Boehringer Ingelheim
Axatilimab: Syndax Pharmaceuticals
REGEND001: Regend Therapeutics
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Route of Administration
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as
Oral
Parenteral
Intravenous
Subcutaneous
Topical
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Molecule Type Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as
Monoclonal
Antibody Peptides
Polymer
Small molecule
Gene therapy
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Assessment by Product Type
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis By Stage and Product Type
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Assessment by Route of Administration
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis By Stage and Route of Administration
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Assessment by Molecule Type
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis by Stage and Molecule Type
DelveInsight's Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Report covers around 75+ products under different phases of clinical development like
Late-stage products (Phase III)
Mid-stage products (Phase II)
Early-stage product (Phase I)
Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
Discontinued & Inactive candidates
Route of Administration
Further Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis product details are provided in the report. Download the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis therapies
Some of the key companies in the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapeutics Market include:
Key companies developing therapies for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis are - United Therapeutics, Bellerophon Therapeutics, and MediciNova, and others.
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Analysis:
The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis pipeline report provides insights into
The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment.
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market.
The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.
Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis drugs and therapies
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Market Drivers
Rising prevalence of IPF worldwide, particularly in aging
populations, driving demand for new therapies.
Advancements in diagnostics leading to earlier and more accurate disease detection.
Strong research and development investments by pharmaceutical companies targeting novel antifibrotic and immunomodulatory mechanisms.
Regulatory support for orphan drugs, accelerating approvals and incentivizing innovation
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Market Barriers
Unclear disease etiology and complex pathophysiology make drug development challenging
High failure rate in clinical trials due to limited efficacy or safety issues
Expensive development costs for orphan disease therapies, affecting smaller biotech players
Limited patient population makes recruitment for large-scale trials difficult
Side effects of existing antifibrotic drugs hinder patient adherence
Regulatory challenges in proving long-term efficacy and safety of emerging therapies
Scope of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Drug Insight
Coverage: Global
Key Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Companies: Boehringer Ingelheim, PureTech, Guangzhou JOYO Pharma, Tvardi Therapeutics, Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Endeavor Biomedicines, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Regend Therapeutics, and others
Key Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapies: BI 1015550, OFEV (Nintedanib), Pirfenidone, SC1011, TTI-101, PLN-74809, GSK3915393, HZN-825, BMS-986278, taladegib, BI 181947, Axatilimab, REGEND001, and others
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapeutic Assessment: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis current marketed and Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis emerging therapies
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Dynamics: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market drivers and Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market barriers
Request for Sample PDF Report for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials
Table of Contents
1. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Report Introduction
2. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Executive Summary
3. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Overview
4. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment
5. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Therapeutics
6. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)
7. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
8. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Early Stage Products (Phase I)
9. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Preclinical Stage Products
10. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapeutics Assessment
11. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Inactive Products
12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
13. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Key Companies
14. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Key Products
15. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Unmet Needs
16. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Drivers and Barriers
17. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Future Perspectives and Conclusion
18. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Analyst Views
19. Appendix
20. About DelveInsight
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on
life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach
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