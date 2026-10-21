Zelensky Awards Hero Of Ukraine Title To Six Service Members, Five Posthumously

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The decrees to that effect, dated October 19, have been published on the president's official website, Ukrinform reports.

Under Decree No. 1050/2026, the title of Hero of Ukraine was awarded to Junior Sergeant Andrii Tkachuk.

Under Decree No. 1051/2026, Junior Lieutenant Oles-Yulian Shcherba was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.

Decree No. 1052/2026 states that Captain Bohdan Khmil was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.

Zelensky awards state honors to another 319 military personnel, 205 posthumously

Under Decree No. 1053/2026, the president posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to Major Yurii Voron.

Under Decree No. 1054/2026, Lieutenant Colonel Valentyn Mukshynov was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.

Decree No. 1055/2026 posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to Sergeant Mykhailo Deriaha.

The documents state that the honors were awarded for personal courage and heroism displayed in defending Ukraine's state sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for devoted service to the Ukrainian people.