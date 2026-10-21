Guyana's President Calls For Development-Focused Reparations Framework For Slavery

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)



President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has called for a comprehensive reparations framework that addresses the enduring developmental inequalities caused by slavery, advocating concessional financing and targeted support for affected countries rather than direct monetary compensation.

The head of state made the case during an interview with Robert Moore of ITV News on Monday, ahead of the October 29 to 30 visits of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to Guyana. Their visit will mark 60 years of diplomatic relations between Guyana and the United Kingdom.

President Ali said the legacy of slavery must be addressed through meaningful international dialogue, with Guyana continuing to work alongside the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the African Union (AU) and other partners to advance reparative justice.

He described slavery as one of humanity's greatest injustices, stressing that recognition of its atrocities must lead to practical measures that address the lasting consequences for nations whose development was severely disrupted.

“You can never create a monetary mechanism to address that, but what you can do is to identify the development gaps, the development inequality, the underdevelopment that took place as a result of slavery,” president Ali stated.

The president proposed that reparations discussions examine preferential development financing, debt relief and targeted investment in critical sectors, including education, healthcare, mental health, climate adaptation and mitigation.

The president explained that such a framework should account for the structural disadvantages inherited by countries affected by slavery, enabling them to address development gaps and improve their capacity to compete in the global economy.

Discussion should not be framed as a demand for a financial payout, but as an opportunity to establish a practical mechanism that recognises historical harm and supports equitable development.

President Ali also addressed the question of an apology from the British monarchy, noting that King Charles has already described slavery as the darkest days of British history and expressed regret over that period.

While acknowledging the significance of that recognition, he said a formal apology would help create an environment for constructive dialogue and further action.

“Now, moving to the apology is the next step,” the president said, expressing hope that discussions among Commonwealth leaders would produce an agreed course of action to advance the issue. He emphasised that the regional position must be pursued collectively, rather than by Guyana alone, given the shared history and consequences of slavery across the Caribbean and other affected regions.

President Ali said King Charles has made a significant contribution to advancing global attention to tropical forests and climate change, including through his association with Guyana's Iwokrama rainforest conservation initiative.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are expected to meet president Ali at State House, engage with Indigenous leaders, members of the British business community, young scientists and environmentalists, and participate in activities connected to rainforest conservation and sustainable cities.

The King's visit to Guyana will be his first as a reigning British monarch since Queen Elizabeth II visited in 1994.