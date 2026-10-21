Wanted: Local Dummies To Replace Imports In Auto Crash Tests

Currently, India imports these crash dummies from countries including China, Japan, and Germany. Imports of 'other measuring and checking instruments, applications and machines', of which these dummies are a part, totalled $1.3 billion in FY26, 11% higher than in FY25, according to commerce ministry data.

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