Washim: Stone-Pelting During Durga Idol Immersion Over Gulal Dispute

An incident of stone-pelting and a heated altercation broke out during a Durga idol immersion procession near Tipu Sultan Chowk in Washim, police said. The incident took place on Wednesday on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

Police Detail Altercation and Response

According to Washim Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ramkrishna Pawar, the incident occurred when the procession passed near a specific community's houses, and an issue arose concerning the throwing of Gulal (colored powder). The situation quickly escalated after a couple of individuals raised objections, triggering a heated argument between members of both communities that culminated in minor stone-pelting from both sides. "During the Durga idol immersion, an incident occurred near a specific community's houses involving the throwing of Gulal. A couple of people came and raised objections, leading to a heated argument between members of both communities. Both sides threw a few stones at each other, but the police intervened, imposed a curfew, and brought the situation under control and peace," he said.

The official noted that no vandalism has been reported by either of the communities, while the process of registering a First Information Report (FIR) is underway. "There was no vandalism or damage to houses or vehicles. The process for registering FIRs over the altercation is currently underway, and lawful action is being taken," he said.

Police, along with State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, have been deployed on the spot. Further details are awaited.

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