The Business Research Company

Quantum Computing And Communications Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Quantum Computing and Communications Market Report Analyzes Market Trends, Segment Details, and Corporate Strategies

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The quantum computing and communications sector has attracted significant attention with its rapid advancement and expanding market potential. As quantum technologies continue to evolve, they are expected to revolutionize computational and communication methods, driving considerable growth in this industry over the coming years. Let's explore the market's current trajectory, key growth factors, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Market Size and Growth Projections for the Quantum Computing and Communications Market

The quantum computing and communications market has experienced remarkable growth in recent years. From $1.53 billion in 2025, it is projected to increase to $2.07 billion in 2026, representing an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.6%. This surge during the historical period is largely due to heightened investments in quantum research, increased government funding for relevant initiatives, rapid development of quantum processors, expansion of research infrastructure, and a growing demand for advanced computational power.

Download a free sample of the quantum computing and communications market report:



Looking ahead, this market is set to expand even more rapidly, reaching an estimated $6.93 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 35.2%. Key drivers for this forecast include the broader adoption of quantum computing as a service, the rollout of quantum communication networks, a rising need for secure quantum communications, progress in creating fault-tolerant quantum systems, and increased investments in scalable quantum technologies. Notable trends anticipated during this period are the advancement of fault-tolerant quantum computing architectures, upgrades in quantum communication infrastructure, combining quantum computing and communication functions, development of scalable quantum processors and repeaters, and greater use of quantum key distribution for enhanced security.

Understanding Quantum Computing and Communications Technology

Quantum computing and communications utilize principles from quantum mechanics, such as superposition and entanglement, to handle information in ways that differ fundamentally from classical methods. This technology enables highly advanced computational tasks and secure data transmission, opening up new possibilities for processing and communication that go beyond traditional systems.

View the full quantum computing and communications market report:

?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Oct_PR

Key Factors Fueling Growth in the Quantum Computing and Communications Market

One of the primary forces driving this market forward is the accelerating digital transformation across various sectors. Digital transformation involves adopting cutting-edge digital tools and technologies to modernize operations, optimize workflows, and boost overall performance within industries. This trend is gaining momentum as organizations seek greater efficiency, cost reduction, improved productivity, and the agility to adapt swiftly to evolving market conditions.

Quantum computing and communications play a critical role in supporting this transformation by providing ultra-fast data processing, secure communications, and sophisticated problem-solving capabilities. These advantages help businesses tackle complex challenges and enhance operational effectiveness. For example, in November 2023, the Central Digital and Data Office in the UK reported a 19% increase in the size of the Government Digital and Data profession from April 2022 to April 2023, highlighting the growing emphasis on digital initiatives. Such developments underscore how digital transformation is propelling demand and growth within the quantum computing and communications market.

Regional Overview Highlighting Market Leadership and Growth Areas

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the quantum computing and communications market, demonstrating its leadership position. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region over the forecast period, driven by strong investments, innovation, and expanding adoption of quantum technologies. The market outlook covers several key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and opportunities.

What's included in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Quantum Computing and Communications Market Report Analyzes Market Trends, Segment Details, and Corporate Strategies News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 22, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.