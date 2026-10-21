Jules Kortenhorst Joins Georedox As Non-Executive Chair

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Appointment marks the launch of company's global expansion.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GeoRedox Inc. ( ) is delighted to announce the appointment of Jules Kortenhorst as Non-Executive Chair and Independent Board Member effective immediately.

Kortenhorst brings extensive senior executive experience to GeoRedox's management team informed by a four decades-long career, most recently as CEO of Bridge Carbon Global. He currently also serves as the co-Chair of the Energy Transitions Commission, which seeks to achieve zero global greenhouse emissions by mid-century. Kortenhorst began his career with McKinsey in Amsterdam, soon moving onto Royal Dutch Shell where he held various roles. He was subsequently named CEO with the International Operations of Client Logic, a 6,000-member CRM outsourcing firm. In 2006 Kortenhorst was elected to the Dutch Parliament as a member of the Christian Democratic Party. Subsequently he became the founding CEO of the European Climate Foundation. From 2013 through 2022 he served as CEO of the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) where he led a major strategic realignment, and numerous growth initiatives. He also has extensive private and non-profit board experience, having served on over a dozen boards including those of LongPath Technologies Inc., the Mission Possible Partnership, Enstall Group B.V., Energy Web Foundation, Solidia Technologies Inc., Keystone Tower Systems Inc., Stedin Holding N.V., Triodos Groenfonds, and Panta Electronics SarL.

In his new role with GeoRedox, Kortenhorst will advise the CEO and executive team on its strategic growth initiatives, working closely with the firm's investors and development partners. He will also play a leading role in working with regulators and industry bodies in countries where GeoRedox intends to establish operations.

“Jules is exactly the person we need on our Board at GeoRedox as we advance our demonstration and growth projects in North America and Europe”, said GeoRedox President, Robert Stoner.“He's a world class executive and leader, and also a highly credible and influential voice in the international climate and energy community.”

Jules Kortenhorst stated:“Hydrogen is a critical resource to decarbonize hard to abate sectors such as the petrochemicals, aviation and marine industries. Although multiple pathways are being developed to produce zero-carbon hydrogen at scale, geological hydrogen has the potential of being the lowest cost technology for production at scale. It is a privilege to join the world-class team that has developed the GeoRedox technology.”

About GeoRedox, Inc. – GeoRedox is a Series A stage startup based in Boston, USA that is developing stimulated geologic hydrogen technology. GeoRedox is presently advancing a major demonstration project in Canada with Canada Nickel Corporation, while evaluating numerous growth opportunities around the world for its ultra-low cost, carbon-free hydrogen. The company was founded by a group of researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and UC Santa Barbara in 2024.

Robert Stoner, President

GeoRedox Inc.

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Jules Kortenhorst Joins GeoRedox as Non-Executive Chair News Provided By GeoRedox Inc. October 22, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Mining Industry, Technology



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