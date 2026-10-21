Spinifexit Appoints Nathan Wood Regional Vice President, APAC

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Wood moves from ANZ sales leadership to lead SpinifexIT's business across Australia, New Zealand and Asia

- Nathan WoodMELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SpinifexIT today announced the appointment of Nathan Wood as Regional Vice President, APAC. Previously Vice President, Sales, ANZ, Nathan will now lead regional strategy, operations and business performance, with responsibility for growth, customer outcomes and partner development.His priorities are to strengthen SpinifexIT's business in Australia and New Zealand and expand its presence and partner network across Asia.“Nathan understands that winning business is only part of the job. What follows - delivery, support, and the relationship we build with each customer - is what earns their trust over time,” said Mathew Katakis, Chief Operating Officer at SpinifexIT.“As he takes responsibility for APAC, his challenge is to grow the business while holding us to the commitments that earned that trust in the first place.”Nathan brings more than 15 years of experience in enterprise software, payroll and HR technology, working with large enterprise and public sector organizations managing complex HR and payroll environments. He joined SpinifexIT in enterprise sales before progressing to ANZ sales leadership. His experience includes bringing together expertise across the business and its partner network to help customers improve their SAP HR and payroll operations and navigate technology change.As Regional Vice President, APAC, Nathan will focus on developing people, setting clear expectations and strengthening how regional teams work together. He will also work with partners to develop opportunities across Asia and build the local relationships and capabilities needed to support customers in those markets.“We've spent years building our business and relationships in ANZ, and there's more we can do for the customers who already know and trust us,” said Nathan Wood.“Across Asia, we have an opportunity to reach more organizations through partners who understand their markets and share our commitment to customers. My priority is to build a team that can deliver on both - with clear direction, the right expertise and the support to do their best work.”About SpinifexITSpinifexIT develops solutions that help organizations work more effectively with SAP HR, payroll and SAP SuccessFactors. Its solutions support reporting, payroll analysis and validation, data management and migration and document processes. SpinifexIT works with customers and partners globally to simplify complex operations and support change across SAP environments.For more information, visit spinifexitMedia contactSpinifexIT Marketing Team...

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SpinifexIT Appoints Nathan Wood Regional Vice President, APAC News Provided By SpinifexIT Global Pty Ltd October 22, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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