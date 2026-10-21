New Hazmat Employees Must Be Trained Within 90 Days NATEC Takes DOT Ground Shipper Course Online

DOT HAZMAT Ground Shipper Training

DOT HAZMAT Ground Shipper Training Truck on Freeway

Self-paced course follows a hazmat shipment step by step from classification to carrier hand-off with interactive training built for the job

- Drake, Vice President, GENIFOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When a DOT compliance officer reviews a hazardous materials shipment, the trail leads straight back to the people who prepared it. Every employee who classifies a material, selects its packaging, fills out the shipping papers, applies labels or loads the vehicle is a hazmat employee under federal law, and every one of them must be trained. Title 49 of the Code of Federal Regulations (49 CFR 172.704) gives employers just 90 days from the date of hire or a change in job function to complete that training, with recurrent training required at least every three years after that. Until training is done, the employer carries the compliance risk for every shipment that employee touches. For facilities bringing on new warehouse staff, rotating employees into shipping roles or backfilling seasonal positions, the 90-day window is not a suggestion. It is the law.NATEC International, Inc., a nationwide environmental health and safety training company headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, has brought its DOT Hazmat Ground Shipper Training online in a self-paced format. Also known as HM-181 employee training, the 13-hour course is designed for the people who prepare and offer hazardous materials for transportation by highway: shipping and receiving staff, warehouse and dock workers, packers, production and laboratory personnel, EHS and compliance officers, supervisors, and anyone who signs shipping papers or hazardous waste manifests or loads and unloads vehicles. No prior hazmat training is required.The course is organized like a real shipment, so employees learn each requirement in the order they will encounter it on the job. It begins with hazardous materials classification, where learners assign a material its hazard class, packing group and proper shipping name using the Hazardous Materials Table. From there, the program moves through authorized packaging selection, United Nations (UN) packaging markings, and the procedures for filling and closing packages that meet DOT standards.Shipping documentation gets detailed treatment. The course walks through shipping paper preparation, including the shipper's certification, and covers completion of a Uniform Hazardous Waste Manifest. Marking, labeling and placarding requirements follow, along with the loading, unloading, segregation and carrier hand-off procedures that close out a compliant shipment. The program also covers the Emergency Response Guidebook, incident reporting, exceptions, special permits and security awareness requirements.What keeps employees engaged through a 13-hour program is how the material is delivered. Every module includes interactive games and knowledge checks that put learners inside real shipping scenarios rather than asking them to read through pages of regulatory text. A case study of common DOT violations shows employees what actually goes wrong when steps are skipped, and worked examples walk them through the decisions they will face on the dock, at the shipping desk and on the warehouse floor.“NATEC's DOT course connected shipping regulations to real decisions our employees make when preparing hazardous materials for transport,” said Drake, Vice President at GENI, a NATEC training client.Employers who fall behind on the 90-day training window face more than paperwork problems. An improperly classified, packaged or labeled hazardous materials shipment creates real danger for drivers, dock workers, emergency responders and the public. Training violations are straightforward for inspectors to identify because the records either exist or they do not. The cost of noncompliance goes beyond fines. It lands on the people handling materials that can ignite, corrode, explode or poison, and on every community those shipments pass through.“Every employer who ships hazardous materials by ground needs trained people, and DOT gives them 90 days to get it done. We built this course so companies can meet that standard on their own schedule, without pulling employees off the floor for two full days of classroom training,” said Allison Croulet, Vice President of NATEC International, Inc.The course includes a final written exam, and learners who pass receive a certificate of completion. The course qualifies for 13 REHS continuing education units through CDPH, which must be requested before the course begins. Employees who have already completed initial training can take NATEC's four-hour DOT hazmat ground shipper recurrent course to stay current with the three-year requirement. All NATEC training programs are available in classroom, online, in-person and virtual formats, giving employers the flexibility to train their teams however their operation demands.Course details and registration are available at or by contacting NATEC International, Inc. at (800) 969-3228 or.... Employers and safety managers can visit to view the full catalog of environmental health and safety training programs.

Loi Tran

NATEC International, Inc.

+1 800-969-3228

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New Hazmat Employees Must Be Trained Within 90 Days; NATEC Takes DOT Ground Shipper Course Online News Provided By NATEC International, Inc. October 22, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Waste Management



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