The Business Research Company

Radiation-Hardened Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Size and Share

The Business Research Company's Radiation-Hardened FPGA Market Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast Analysis to 2030

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The radiation-hardened field-programmable gate array (FPGA) market has been showing significant growth due to increasing demands from space, defense, and aerospace sectors. As technology advances and missions become more complex, the need for reliable and robust electronics capable of withstanding harsh radiation environments continues to rise. Let's explore the current market size, key drivers, regional trends, and future outlook for this specialized segment.

Radiation-Hardened Field-Programmable Gate Array Market Size and Growth Outlook

The radiation-hardened FPGA market has experienced strong expansion recently and is projected to continue this trend. It is expected to increase from $1.15 billion in 2025 to $1.25 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. Looking ahead, the market is forecast to reach $1.7 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.0%. This growth stems from several factors, including the rising deployment of satellites and spacecraft, heightened demand for radiation-resistant electronics, expanding defense modernization initiatives, and increasing space exploration activities.

Download a free sample of the radiation-hardened field-programmable gate array (fpga) market report:



Key Factors Fueling Demand for Radiation-Hardened FPGAs

One major driver behind the market's expansion is the surge in military modernization programs worldwide. These programs aim to upgrade armed forces with cutting-edge weapons and technology to address escalating geopolitical tensions and emerging security threats. As countries seek to bolster their defense capabilities and protect national interests, they require reliable, reconfigurable, and radiation-tolerant electronics for advanced defense, missile, space, and secure communication systems. For example, in March 2023, the European Security and Defense College highlighted that the US Army's ongoing modernization will introduce 35 new future force systems by 2030, underpinning more than 500 development and upgrade projects.

Growing Need for Robust Electronics in Space and Aerospace Applications

Apart from defense, the expanding use of advanced satellite constellations and autonomous aerospace systems also drives demand for radiation-hardened FPGAs. These devices must endure long-duration missions in environments with high levels of radiation, where fault tolerance and system reliability are critical. Consequently, there is a rising focus on developing higher radiation-tolerance architectures, fault mitigation techniques for single-event upsets, and integration of these FPGAs into mission-critical systems.

View the full radiation-hardened field-programmable gate array (fpga) market report:

?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Oct_PR

Understanding Radiation-Hardened FPGA Technology and Its Purpose

Radiation-hardened FPGAs are programmable semiconductor devices specifically engineered to operate reliably in high-radiation environments such as space, satellites, and defense applications. They are designed to resist radiation-induced faults, including single-event upsets (SEUs) and total ionizing dose (TID) effects, which can disrupt normal electronic function. Their core role is to offer flexible, reconfigurable computing and signal processing capabilities while maintaining high reliability and durability during long-term missions.

Regional Insights and Market Growth Patterns for Radiation-Hardened FPGAs

In terms of geographic market share, North America held the largest portion of the radiation-hardened FPGA market in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the coming years, fueled by increasing investments in space and defense technologies. Other regions covered in the market report include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, each contributing to the global market dynamics in various ways.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Radiation-Hardened FPGA Market Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast Analysis to 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 22, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, International Organizations, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.