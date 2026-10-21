Partisans Say They Are Cutting Communication Lines Around Key Moscow Data Center
"We are disabling the enemy's channels, disrupting command and control, and helping UAVs reach their targets," Atesh said.
IXcellerate is one of Moscow's largest commercial data centers. It supports banking applications, card payments, telecommunications operators, and business services.
The Russian Defense Ministry also uses this infrastructure for military purposes: command channels and air defense systems are concealed behind civilian servers.Read also: Partisans destroy locomotive in Russia's Voronezh region
Strikes are not carried out independently – drones need support. Enemy communications must be suppressed, and military communication channels severed while still on the ground.
Without reliable communications, air defense crews lose coordination, receive targeting information too late, and fail to cover attack routes in time.
Attempts by Russian invaders to conceal military traffic within civilian server facilities are proving ineffective. Atesh has been exposing such facilities from the inside and disrupting enemy communications, the movement said.
Photo: pixabay
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