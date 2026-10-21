MENAFN - GetNews)"Parful season standings for a 32-player weekly league: Overall, Division 1 and Division 2 tables, updated the moment each league night is finalized. Sample data."The best golf league management software for weekly leagues builds the whole season from three questions, puts the scorecard on every player's phone with nothing to download, and updates every division table the moment the organizer finalizes the night. No more Sunday nights retyping scorecards into a spreadsheet.

Albany, New York - October 21, 2026 - Parful today launched the best golf league management software for weekly leagues, giving organizers a full season schedule in one sitting, live scoring on every player's phone and division standings that update the moment a league night is finalized.

League organizers have put up with paper cards, group texts and a spreadsheet that has to be rebuilt after every round. Parful ends that. One scorer per group keeps the card on a phone. The live leaderboard runs on every phone and the clubhouse TV while the round is still going. When the last group is in, the organizer finalizes the night and every table, prize and result is done.

"League organizers do the job nobody else wants, every single week," said Steven McCombe, founder of Parful. "Parful does the part of that job nobody signed up for. You set the season up once, the players score on their own phones, and the standings are finished before the organizer gets home."

Why leagues switch to Parful



The whole season in one go. Answer three questions, give the first date, the day and the last date, and Parful schedules every round of the season, 9 or 18 holes.

Nothing to download. Scorers open the round's link or scan its QR code, enter the club's PIN and start scoring. No app store, no account.

A live leaderboard everyone can watch. Gross, net and Stableford update hole by hole on every phone and on the clubhouse TV.

Standings in one tap. Finalizing the night moves every division table and the overall table, resolves the prizes and publishes the results.

Any league format. Individuals or fixed teams of two, three or four, scramble-style team play, points tables, Stableford, net or gross, best rounds counted, plus match play round robins, ladders and knockouts.

Divisions that run themselves. Each division has its own table, with promotion and relegation when the next season starts and substitutes for team and match leagues.

Side games from the same card. Skins, Nassau, Wolf, Vegas and more, with no second scorecard. Everything else a league needs. Weekly sign-up with a waitlist, entry fees paid by card, messages to the whole league or one division, a public league page, and printable standings for presentation night.



Free to start

Parful is free for leagues of up to 16 active members, with every feature included. Bigger leagues get a 30-day full-access trial, then pay one flat $9.99 a month for up to 300 members (£9.99 in the UK, €9.99 in Europe). No per-player fees, and leagues can cancel any time.

Organizers can start their league today at parful/clubs/golf-leagues. Leagues still picking their dates can plan the season with Parful's free golf league schedule generator.

About Parful

Parful is golf league, club and society management software from Parful Technologies LLC of Albany, New York. It started in 2025 as the system one golf society built so nobody had to retype a scorecard again, and Parful Technologies LLC was formed in 2026 to bring it to every league and club. Its mission is to take the scoring, standings and admin off the volunteers who run golf. Parful Clubs runs leagues, clubs and societies through the season, and Parful Events runs one-day golf events such as charity tournaments and corporate outings; learn more at parful.