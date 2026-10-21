Mold-B-Gone Reinforces Commitment To Remediation Quality With One-Year Limited Warranty

MENAFN - GetNews)"Mold-B-Gone"Mold-B-Gone, a Cumming, Georgia mold remediation company, is highlighting its one-year limited warranty for residential and commercial customers. If mold regrowth occurs in treated areas because of a defect in the company's work, it will return and address the area at no charge. Coverage excludes new moisture sources such as leaks or humidity. The company also offers mold inspection, crawlspace encapsulation, water damage restoration, and indoor air quality testing across Atlanta.

Cumming, Georgia - October 21, 2026 - Mold-B-Gone is highlighting its one-year limited warranty*, reinforcing its commitment to addressing qualifying issues with completed remediation work. The warranty gives residential and commercial customers a defined path for follow-up service when mold regrowth results from a defect in the company's work. By highlighting the guarantee, Mold-B-Gone is clarifying both the support available after treatment and the conditions governing that coverage.

The company performs remediation services in accordance with industry standards. If mold regrowth occurs within one year in specifically treated areas because of a defect in its remediation work, Mold-B-Gone will return and address the affected area at no additional charge. This commitment applies to the areas the company treated, providing accountability for qualifying workmanship issues during the stated warranty period.

The limited warranty also establishes clear boundaries around moisture-related conditions. Coverage applies only when no new water intrusion, elevated humidity, plumbing leak, HVAC issue, or other moisture source has occurred. Mold growth caused by new or ongoing moisture conditions, or other factors beyond the company's control, is excluded. These terms help customers understand when follow-up treatment falls within the guarantee and why managing moisture remains important after remediation.

Mold Remediation and Supporting Property Services

Mold-B-Gone offers services for homeowners, businesses, and property managers dealing with mold contamination and related indoor environmental concerns. Its mold remediation experts in Atlanta provide property assessments and treatment recommendations based on the conditions identified. The company's service range includes residential and commercial mold remediation, crawlspace encapsulation, indoor air quality testing, whole-house and room sanitizing, water damage and flood restoration, duct cleaning, eviction cleanouts, and odor removal.

Residential Mold Inspection and Remediation

For homeowners seeking mold inspection in Atlanta, Mold-B-Gone evaluates affected areas and conditions that may contribute to mold growth. Findings help guide the scope of recommended remediation rather than relying on surface appearance alone. Depending on the property's needs, treatment can involve containment, physical removal of contaminants, and application of antimicrobial encapsulants. The company also provides specialized cleaning for mold-sensitized individuals. Its limited warranty supports qualifying remediation work within the specifically treated areas.

Commercial Mold Assessment and Treatment

The company provides commercial mold remediation in Atlanta for offices, retail spaces, warehouses, and multi-unit properties. Its team considers the building's use, affected materials, and extent of contamination when planning treatment. Services can include assessment, containment, and removal of mold contamination, with related restoration services available where needed. This property-specific approach helps businesses understand the recommended work and the areas being addressed. Warranty coverage remains subject to the stated workmanship and moisture conditions.

Crawlspace Encapsulation and Water Damage Restoration

In addition to mold removal in Atlanta, Mold-B-Gone offers crawlspace encapsulation to help manage moisture beneath a property. Its water damage and flood restoration services address damage associated with incidents such as broken pipes and storms. The restoration process includes assessing affected spaces and drying them as appropriate. These services address property conditions that can accompany mold concerns. The warranty's exclusions underscore the importance of resolving moisture sources rather than treating mold growth as an isolated issue.

Indoor Air Quality Testing and Cleaning Services

Mold-B-Gone provides indoor air quality testing to investigate concerns and help inform recommendations for indoor spaces. Whole-house and room sanitizing services accommodate properties requiring broader cleaning or treatment of individual rooms. Duct cleaning and odor removal address additional maintenance concerns, while eviction cleanouts support properties requiring cleanup between occupants. These services allow customers to discuss several related property needs with the company. The one-year limited warranty specifically concerns qualifying remediation workmanship and does not automatically extend to every service offered.

About Mold-B-Gone

Johnny Wells founded Mold-B-Gone in 2009 in Cumming, Georgia, and it serves residential and commercial customers throughout the greater Atlanta area. Wells brought a background in chemical engineering, mechanical engineering, electronic technology, construction, and mold remediation to the business. The company specializes in mold inspection, remediation, and related property services, including cleaning for mold-sensitized individuals. Its approach combines assessment, treatment, and attention to conditions affecting indoor environments. Through its one-year limited warranty, Mold-B-Gone defines its responsibility for addressing qualifying defects in completed remediation work.

*The warranty information in this release and on the website is a general description. Mold-B-Gone's official warranty is provided in a separate document, which governs coverage and all applicable terms, conditions, and exclusions.