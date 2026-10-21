Senteon Wins Best Solution Patch And Configuration Management In The 2026 Top Infosec Innovator Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Senteon Recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine During the 14th Annual InfoSec Awards at CyberDefenseCon 2026

Peachtree Corners, GA, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senteon, a provider of automated endpoint hardening and continuous security configuration management, is proud to announce it has been named a winner of the Best Solution Patch and Configuration Management award in the 2026 Top InfoSec Innovator Awards by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.







Senteon Best Solution Patch and Configuration Management in the 2026 Top InfoSec Innovator Awards

Senteon's platform helps organizations strengthen their security posture by automating endpoint hardening, continuously monitoring for configuration drift, and maintaining alignment with industry-recognized security benchmarks, including the Center for Internet Security (CIS) Benchmarks. By simplifying the process of securing and maintaining configurations across servers, workstations, browsers, and Microsoft Office applications, Senteon helps IT and security teams reduce risk, improve operational efficiency, and support compliance readiness.

"We're honored to receive this recognition from Cyber Defense Magazine alongside so many innovative cybersecurity companies," said Henry Zhang, CEO of Senteon. "Security isn't something you configure once and walk away from. Environments are constantly changing, and even small configuration changes can introduce unnecessary risk. At Senteon, we're focused on making endpoint hardening continuous, automated, and manageable at scale. This award is a testament to the hard work of our team and our commitment to helping organizations build stronger, more resilient security environments."

"Senteon embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The full list of the Top InfoSec Innovators for 2026 can be found at:

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 14th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the 2026 Top InfoSec Innovator Awards, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Ron Gula of Gula Tech Adventures, Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Katie Gray of In-Q-Tel, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of DataTribe, Ira Winkler from CruiseCon, Dino Boukouris of AltitudeCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. Top InfoSec Innovators for 2026 is found here: and download The Black Unicorn Report for 2026: and Top Global CISOs Winners for 2026, here:.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSAC, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

About Senteon

Senteon is a cybersecurity platform that automates endpoint hardening and eliminates configuration drift to keep systems secure and compliant. By aligning with CIS Benchmarks, regulatory and industry frameworks, Senteon helps organizations reduce risk, simplify audits, and maintain continuous security across their environments. Learn more at

Press Inquiries

Henry Zhang

contact [at] senteon.co

(402) 736-8366



107 Technology Parkway

Suite 790

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092