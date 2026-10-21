NCRF And Fifth Third Bank Present The 17Th Annual Houston Black College Expotm, Connecting Students To Over 100 Colleges

NCRF College Expos offer on-the-spot acceptances, scholarships & more

Black College ExpoTM

National College Resources Foundation (NCRF)

Presented By Fifth Third Bank

Free event at Reliant Center brings on-the-spot acceptances, scholarships and career guidance to one of the Expo's largest annual gatherings

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) will bring its 17th Annual Houston Black College ExpoTM, presented by Fifth Third Bank, to Houston on Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Reliant Center, 1 NRG Park, Houston, TX 77054. This free event brings together students, families, colleges and community organizations for a day focused on expanding access to higher education.Students will connect with more than 100 colleges, including Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), other colleges and universities, and trade schools, giving attendees an opportunity to explore multiple pathways to education, credentials and careers. Open to high school students, college transfer students, adult learners and their families, the Expo creates a powerful space where inspiration meets access, and where futures begin.For high school seniors, the Expo arrives at a particularly important point in the academic year, as students move deeper into college application and financial-aid season. Rather than simply researching institutions online, attendees will be able to meet directly with college representatives, ask questions about admissions and financial aid and, in some cases, take meaningful steps toward college enrollment that same day.Students are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their transcripts along with SAT/ACT scores to pursue on-the-spot college admission and scholarship opportunities. The Expo also features seminars covering“How to Start a Business,”“The 411 for the Student Athlete,”“REAL TALK: College vs. High School,” and“How to Find Money For College”- giving families a full day to move their college and career plans forward.Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet NCRF Celebrity Ambassadors Hip-Hop Legend Yo-Yo and Actor/Comedian London Brown (Raising Kanan, Ballers) during their featured seminars,“How to Get A's in English” with Yo-Yo and“From Dreams 2 Realities” with London Brown, as well as during the entertainment After Show featuring a scholarship presentation, cash prizes, and more.“College application season can feel overwhelming for students and families, especially when they are trying to understand admissions, scholarships, financial aid and what opportunities are really available to them,” said Dr. Theresa Price, Founder/CEO of National College Resources Foundation.“Black College ExpoTM brings those resources into one room. With Fifth Third Bank standing behind us, we're able to make sure students leave not only inspired, but with real connections, real information, and tangible opportunities- from college acceptances to potential scholarships- that can change the direction of their future.”The 17th Annual Houston Black College ExpoTM is presented by Fifth Third Bank, with generous support from other NCRF sponsors including America's Navy, Foundation Clothing, Casualty Actuarial Society, and Columbia College of Chicago.The event builds on NCRF's longstanding work in Houston and across the country to make higher education more accessible to underserved students. Black College ExpoTM celebrates the history, culture and academic opportunities of HBCUs while welcoming students of all backgrounds. For more information, please visit or call 877-427-4100.Members of the media interested in covering the Expo, interviewing Dr. Theresa Price, or requesting credentials are encouraged to contact Melanie Eke Washington directly.Founded in 1999, National College Resources Foundation hosted its first Black College ExpoTM in 2000 in California, drawing more than 35,000 attendees. Since then, NCRF has continued in its mission to change lives through education by helping over 800,000 students gain access to higher education and facilitating more than $5 billion in scholarships and grants.Follow NCRF, Black College Expo on Instagram: @ncrfoundation @BlackCollegeExpoSubscribe to NCRF TV on YouTube at: href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">youtube/c/NCRFTVNetworkSupport NCRF's mission to connect underserved students to college, careers, and beyond:About National College Resources Foundation (NCRF)Now in its 28th year, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs and initiatives, including its College ExposTM, The Movement Enrichment Program, STEAM Program, Internship & Careers Program, Latino Community Engagement and Student Athletic Program (SAP). Founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price, NCRF's mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF's vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities.

Melanie Eke Washington

National College Resources Foundation

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NCRF and Fifth Third Bank Present the 17th Annual Houston Black College ExpoTM, Connecting Students to Over 100 Colleges News Provided By National College Resources Foundation October 21, 2026, 23:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Social Media



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