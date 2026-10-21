Renk Group AG: RENK Enters Into Binding Agreement for the Sale of its Slide Bearings Business to Miba AG

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Augsburg, October 22, 2026 – RENK Group AG, through its wholly-owned subsidiary RENK GmbH, today entered into a binding agreement for the sale of the Slide Bearings business to Miba AG from Austria.

The products of the Slide Bearings business unit include standardized slide bearings for electric motors, generators, and pumps, and are used primarily in industrial and civilian markets. With the sale of the Slide Bearings business, RENK is implementing the sector strategy it announced at the end of 2025 and is aligning its strategic focus even more consistently with the defence business. The agreed purchase price is in the low to mid three-digit million range and confirms the carrying value of the divested business.

The transaction is subject to the standard official approvals.

As a result of the sale, the Slide Bearings business unit will be reported as a discontinued operation in accordance with IFRS 5 beginning in the fourth quarter of 2026. The RENK Group will therefore report its guidance in the future exclusively on the basis of continuing operations. These include the Vehicle Mobility Solutions (VMS) and Marine & Industry (M&I) divisions. This results in the following updated guidance for the fiscal year 2026 for revenue in the amount of EUR ~1.4 billion and for adjusted EBIT from EUR 240 million to EUR 255 million.

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