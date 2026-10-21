Untrained And Injured, Ryan Beckmann Runs 115 Miles In 24 Hours On A Treadmill For SLEEPLESS

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) He has never run a marathon. Now he is training for a run from Mexico to California for mental health and addiction recovery, then the Moab 240

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ryan Beckmann has never run a marathon. He doesn't follow a training plan, and he will tell you he isn't in running shape. Yet on Oct. 16 and 17 he ran 115.20 miles in 24 hours on a treadmill at Motion Fitness in Costa Mesa, at a 12:30-per-mile average pace, finishing at 5:59 a.m. Saturday. He did it on a knee he hurt about five hours in.It wasn't a one-time fluke. At Merrill's Mile, Beckmann also ran over 100 miles without formal training. Feats like these are extremely rare for anyone, let alone someone who has never trained for a marathon.The run kicked off SLEEPLESS: 24 Hours for Early Detection, an annual campaign held for National Mammography Day and Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It raises money for mobile mammography vehicles for Cancer Care Resource, part of an effort to provide free mammograms. Fundraising continues through Oct. 31 at ."I was never stopping. Somewhere out there is a woman who can't get a screening, and a sore knee doesn't compare to what she's up against," Beckmann said. "I'm not a trained runner. I just know how to keep going."About halfway through, a knee brace was brought in so he could finish. In the final minute, Beckmann and 11 fellow runners on the treadmills beside him cranked their speed to the 12 mph max together.Beckmann has started hearing from companies interested in sponsoring him. On the advice of people in the running community, he is now going to train seriously for endurance running. His next goal is a run from Mexico to California for substance abuse and mental health support, starting in late January 2027. After that, he is aiming for the Moab 240, a 240-mile ultramarathon through the Utah desert, and more."Recovery taught me that pain isn't the end of the story," Beckmann said. "If I can do this untrained, I want to see what's possible when I actually prepare, and use every mile to get people the help they need."The run was hosted by Motion Fitness in Costa Mesa (@motion_fitnessgroup), which opened its doors and its treadmills for the full 24 hours and rallied its members to run alongside him. "Motion Fitness made this possible," Beckmann said. "They gave me a home for the hardest 24 hours I've ever put my body through." Beckmann's gear was provided by Rabbit (@runinrabbit).Beckmann's next event is the Veterans Day Run & Walk, from 8 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Motion Fitness in Costa Mesa, benefiting The Last Save. Sign up at .About Ryan BeckmannRyan Beckmann (@ryanfbeckmann) is an entrepreneur, speaker, survivor advocate and endurance runner based in Phoenix, Arizona. With no formal training, he has run over 100 miles at Merrill's Mile and 115.20 miles in 24 hours on a treadmill. He shares his journey of overcoming childhood trauma, addiction and adversity to inspire others in recovery, and he uses his runs to raise money and awareness for mental health, addiction recovery, veterans and other causes. He is training for a run from Mexico to California in early 2027 and for the Moab 240. He founded The Last Save, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and the charity fundraising platform HeroPicks. He has been featured in national media and has made many significant podcast appearances.Media ContactShane EarnManagement for Ryan Beckmann...(949) 283-8394###

Shane Earn

Management for Ryan Beckmann

+1 949-283-8394

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Untrained and Injured, Ryan Beckmann Runs 115 Miles in 24 Hours on a Treadmill for SLEEPLESS News Provided By Hero picks October 21, 2026, 23:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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