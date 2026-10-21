The Breakthrough Experience Brings Inspiration, Leadership, And Transformation To Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA Get ready for an unforgettable day of inspiration, at The Breakthrough Experience Conference on Sunday, November 15, 2026.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / --The Breakthrough Experience Brings Inspiration, Leadership, and Transformationto Fort LauderdaleFORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - Get ready for an unforgettable day of inspiration,growth, and connection at The Breakthrough Experience Conference on Sunday,November 15, 2026, at The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.Guided by the powerful theme“Break Limits. Build Legacies. Live Your Purpose,” thisexclusive event will bring together influential speakers, entrepreneurs, and professionalsfor an extraordinary experience centered on personal development, business growth,leadership, and meaningful networking.At the heart of The Breakthrough Experience are visionaries Miranda Walker andJoseph“Billionaire Bill” Walker, whose shared vision and commitment toempowering individuals and inspiring positive change are helping bring thistransformative gathering to life. With a focus on creating opportunities for growth,connection, and personal breakthroughs, they envision an experience that encouragesattendees to challenge limitations, recognize their potential, and take meaningful stepstoward building their legacies. Through this event, they aim to foster an environmentwhere powerful ideas, purposeful leadership, and authentic connections inspire lastingimpact.The distinguished lineup features legendary motivational speaker Les Brown,entrepreneur Rick Ross, returning host Cherolyn Davis, and featured speaker Joseph“Billionaire Bill” Walker. Together, the lineup promises an engaging and inspiringexperience designed to motivate attendees to think bigger, embrace new opportunities,and pursue their goals with renewed purpose.Attendees can look forward to inspiring talks, breakthrough sessions, valuablenetworking opportunities, and an elegant setting designed to spark fresh perspectives,encourage collaboration, and build lasting professional relationships.Featured Sponsor: Southern441 NissanThe Breakthrough Experience proudly recognizes Southern441 Nissan as itsFeatured Sponsor, supporting the event's mission of bringing together influentialleaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals for a day of inspiration, empowerment, andmeaningful connections.Additional sponsors include Laws of Life, Miami Cam Squad, IBPO, Rockstar PalaceBeauty Bar, B.I.G. Management, Beauty and Smiles, M+W Beauty & SmilesAcademy, and What They Do? 2025. Their support plays an important role in helpingbring this exceptional experience to life and advancing its mission of fostering personalgrowth, professional development, and community impact.Whether you are an entrepreneur, business professional, emerging leader, or someoneready to embrace your next chapter, The Breakthrough Experience offers an opportunityto connect with like-minded individuals, gain fresh insights, and move forward withgreater clarity and purpose.Don't miss your breakthrough moment!Date: Sunday, November 15, 2026Venue: The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale, FloridaRegistration:Break Limits. Build Legacies. Live Your Purpose.

Blanca P. Greenstein

Laws of Life LLC

+1 5615439040

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Breakthrough Experience Brings Inspiration, Leadership, and Transformation to Fort Lauderdale News Provided By Laws of Life LLC October 21, 2026, 23:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.