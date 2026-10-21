The Breakthrough Experience Brings Inspiration, Leadership, And Transformation To Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA Get ready for an unforgettable day of inspiration, at The Breakthrough Experience Conference on Sunday, November 15, 2026.FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / --
The Breakthrough Experience Brings Inspiration, Leadership, and Transformation
to Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - Get ready for an unforgettable day of inspiration,
growth, and connection at The Breakthrough Experience Conference on Sunday,
November 15, 2026, at The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Guided by the powerful theme“Break Limits. Build Legacies. Live Your Purpose,” this
exclusive event will bring together influential speakers, entrepreneurs, and professionals
for an extraordinary experience centered on personal development, business growth,
leadership, and meaningful networking.
At the heart of The Breakthrough Experience are visionaries Miranda Walker and
Joseph“Billionaire Bill” Walker, whose shared vision and commitment to
empowering individuals and inspiring positive change are helping bring this
transformative gathering to life. With a focus on creating opportunities for growth,
connection, and personal breakthroughs, they envision an experience that encourages
attendees to challenge limitations, recognize their potential, and take meaningful steps
toward building their legacies. Through this event, they aim to foster an environment
where powerful ideas, purposeful leadership, and authentic connections inspire lasting
impact.
The distinguished lineup features legendary motivational speaker Les Brown,
entrepreneur Rick Ross, returning host Cherolyn Davis, and featured speaker Joseph
“Billionaire Bill” Walker. Together, the lineup promises an engaging and inspiring
experience designed to motivate attendees to think bigger, embrace new opportunities,
and pursue their goals with renewed purpose.
Attendees can look forward to inspiring talks, breakthrough sessions, valuable
networking opportunities, and an elegant setting designed to spark fresh perspectives,
encourage collaboration, and build lasting professional relationships.
Featured Sponsor: Southern441 Nissan
The Breakthrough Experience proudly recognizes Southern441 Nissan as its
Featured Sponsor, supporting the event's mission of bringing together influential
leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals for a day of inspiration, empowerment, and
meaningful connections.
Additional sponsors include Laws of Life, Miami Cam Squad, IBPO, Rockstar Palace
Beauty Bar, B.I.G. Management, Beauty and Smiles, M+W Beauty & Smiles
Academy, and What They Do? 2025. Their support plays an important role in helping
bring this exceptional experience to life and advancing its mission of fostering personal
growth, professional development, and community impact.
Whether you are an entrepreneur, business professional, emerging leader, or someone
ready to embrace your next chapter, The Breakthrough Experience offers an opportunity
to connect with like-minded individuals, gain fresh insights, and move forward with
greater clarity and purpose.
Don't miss your breakthrough moment!
Date: Sunday, November 15, 2026
Venue: The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Registration:
Break Limits. Build Legacies. Live Your Purpose.
Blanca P. Greenstein
Laws of Life LLC
+1 5615439040
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