J&K Govt Hikes MBBS/BDS Interns' Stipend To Rs 25,000 Monthly

Jammu and Kashmir government notified a hike in the monthly stipend of MBBS/BDS interns from Rs 12,300 to Rs 25,000. In a post on X, the Chief Minister's office stated that the monthly stipend hike aims to financially support the region's young health professionals.

"In a significant decision, the Government of Jammu & Kashmir has formally notified the enhancement of the monthly stipend for MBBS/BDS interns, including Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs), from ₹12,300 to ₹25,000, effective October 1, 2026. Recognising the vital contribution of young medical professionals to J & K's healthcare system, the decision provides much-needed financial support while acknowledging their dedication and commitment to patient care," said J & K's CM office.

Interns' Agitation Precedes Decision

The notification came following a pan-Jammu and Kashmir agitation by MBBS interns, which sought a hike in their stipend across the union territory. Earlier in Jammu, a protesting student said that the stipend of MBBS interns continues to remain unchanged since 2019.

"They are seeking a long-overdue hike in the monthly stipend paid to MBBS interns. The current stipend of Rs 12,300 per month has remained unchanged since 2019, nearly seven years, despite steep rises in the cost of living, accommodation, food, transport and other essential expenses," the protester said on August 31.

In Rajouri, Intern doctors from the Government Medical College also staged a protest demanding a hike in their stipend on September 5. A protesting intern doctor told ANI, "Today is day six of our protest, and we have only one demand, which is a stipend hike. A stipend enhancement committee was constituted back in 2023, but since then there has been no discussion regarding our stipend, nor has there been any implementation". (ANI)

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