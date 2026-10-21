Delhi: Woman Dies, Man Critical After Falling From Swing In Vikaspuri

A 27-year-old woman has succumbed to her injuries following a tragic incident at the Dussehra Ground in Vikaspuri. After this, the Delhi Police has invoked Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), officials said. The deceased has been identified as Gudiya, who passed away while undergoing treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital.

Victims Identified, Investigation Underway

A second victim, identified as 35-year-old Ravi, sustained severe injuries in the same incident and remains under medical care at the hospital. Police described his condition as critical but stable. The two fell from a swing. Later, the two injured individuals were first admitted to Chanan Devi Hospital and subsequently to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

The Delhi Police said that Gudiya was unmarried and originally hailed from Bihar. She was residing with her sister and brother-in-law in nearby Uttam Nagar and worked as a domestic worker in the national capital. The role of all persons responsible for the incident is being examined, the Delhi Police said. Further investigation is in progress

Details of the Ride Malfunction

Earlier on Tuesday, two people sustained injuries after the security gate of a mixed ride malfunctioned and broke at Dussehra Ground in New Delhi's Vikaspuri area, police said.

The incident came to light at about 01:36 AM on October 20, 2026, at the Dussehra Ground in F Block, Vikaspuri, where a carnival ride known as a "Mixer" had been installed.

According to the police, on October 20, 2026, at about 01:36 AM, PS Vikaspuri received information regarding the admission of two injured persons at Mata Chanan Devi Hospital after falling from a“Mixer Ride” installed at Dussehra Ground, F Block, Vikaspuri. The preliminary inquiries revealed that the gate of the ride broke, causing the two persons to fall and sustain injuries. Following the accident, the victims were initially rushed to Mata Chanan Devi Hospital for emergency medical attention. They were subsequently shifted to RML Hospital, where both are undergoing treatment. (ANI)

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