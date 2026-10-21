Creative Biolabs Advances Single-Cell And Single-Nucleus RNA Sequencing Solutions For Complex Tissue Research

MENAFN - GetNews) Complementary transcriptomics services assist global researchers in matching precise sequencing strategies with distinct sample characteristics and biological objectives.

New York, USA - October 21, 2026 - Creative Biolabs, a global leader in biotechnology contract research services, highlighted its expanded single-cell and single-nucleus RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq and snRNA-seq) platform. Designed to support researchers investigating cellular diversity in complex biological samples, these complementary transcriptomic workflows allow research teams to tailor experimental approaches based on tissue types, sample preservation conditions, and study objectives.

Understanding cellular heterogeneity is central to advancements in cancer biology, neuroscience, immunology, and development. Bulk RNA sequencing measures gene expression across a mixed population, often masking rare subpopulations or cell-type-specific transcriptional profiles. Single-cell approaches provide a high-resolution landscape, allowing researchers to examine the cellular composition and expression patterns that drive disease mechanisms.

Exploring Gene Expression at the Individual Cell Level

Creative Biolabs' single-cell RNA sequencing service supports end-to-end workflows to characterize cell populations, identify rare cell types, and delineate single-cell expression profiles. The streamlined service covers every stage of the pipeline, including sample selection, cell isolation, library construction, sequencing, and bioinformatics analysis.

Available analyses include cell type identification, gene expression visualization, differential expression analysis, pseudotime analysis, and gene set and pathway analysis. These outputs can help researchers investigate cellular states and develop hypotheses about the biological processes associated with disease or development.

"Sample quality is critical to single-cell integrity," said a senior genomic scientist at Creative Biolabs. "Preparing a suitable single-cell suspension requires rigorous protocol optimization to preserve cell viability and minimize background ambient RNA caused by damaged cells." Creative Biolabs recommends pre-project technical consultations to align sample preparation protocols with specific experimental requirements.

Addressing Frozen and Difficult-to-Dissociate Samples

Obtaining intact individual cells can be challenging for certain tissues. Complex cellular structures, large cell size, and sensitivity to dissociation can complicate sample preparation. Frozen tissue collections also create a need for approaches that do not depend on recovering viable whole cells.

The company's single-nucleus RNA sequencing service addresses these research needs by analyzing RNA from isolated nuclei. The workflow includes nuclei isolation, cDNA library preparation, sequencing, and data analysis.

This approach is particularly relevant to difficult-to-isolate cells, including neurons and adipocytes, and to studies involving frozen or complex tissues. By using isolated nuclei, researchers can reduce some sources of dissociation-related bias and transcriptional stress. The service supports cell type identification and marker gene analysis, helping teams explore tissue heterogeneity through nuclear gene expression profiles.

End-to-End Technical Support for Multi-Omics Projects

Creative Biolabs supports project planning and bioinformatics interpretation for both scRNA-seq and snRNA-seq workflows. By bridging practical sample logistics with deep biological inquiry, the technical team helps research groups maximize data yield and project efficiency.

To learn more about Creative Biolabs' single-cell transcriptomics services or to request a project consultation, please visit .

About Creative Biolabs

Creative Biolabs provides customized research services supporting single-cell genomics, transcriptomics, epigenetics, immune profiling, and multi-omics studies. Its single-cell service portfolio helps researchers investigate cellular heterogeneity and characterize complex biological systems.