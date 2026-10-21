Bigbattery Launches NEXUS 2: 16Kwh Off-Grid Solar Battery At $187/Kwh

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Priced at $2,990, the 16kWh NEXUS 2 features automatic self-heating, an advanced BMS, and integrated aerosol thermal suppression, with APEX inverter options for off-grid solar.

Commerce, TEXAS, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigBattery has launched the NEXUS 2 16kWh LiFePO4 battery, an off-grid solar battery priced at $2,990, or about $187 per kWh of usable storage. NEXUS 2 pairs with APEX, BigBattery's debut line of off-grid inverters. Together they form a complete off-grid solar power system that charges from solar panels by day and from a backup generator when the sun can't keep up.







BigBattery NEXUS 2 Off-Grid Solar LiFePO4 Battery

The system is built for homes, cabins, ranches, and workshops that run without a utility connection, and for households adding battery backup to a home solar system to ride through long outages. Each NEXUS 2 stores 16kWh and delivers 7.6kW of continuous power from a single floor-standing unit.

$187 per kWh of solar battery storage

At $2,990 for 16kWh of usable capacity, NEXUS 2 costs about $187 per kWh. A starter off-grid solar kit pairing one NEXUS 2 with an APEX-6.5K inverter totals $4,240 at current bigbattery.com pricing. A larger build with two NEXUS 2 batteries (32kWh) and the APEX-10K comes to $7,530. (Pricing as of October 21, 2026)

“For most off-grid homes, the battery bank is the most expensive line in the build,” said Marshall Neipert, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at BigBattery.“NEXUS 2 puts 16 kilowatt-hours on the floor for under $3,000. With APEX, that same system runs on solar all day and on a generator when the weather turns.”

Engineered for off-grid conditions

NEXUS 2 is a 48V LiFePO4 solar battery built on 314Ah cells in a 16S1P, 51.2V nominal configuration, managed by an integrated multi-layer battery management system. Key specifications:



16kWh usable energy, 150A continuous discharge (7.6kW), and 270A peak for one second

140A maximum charge current

Rated for 8,000+ cycles and backed by a 12-year warranty

Built-in heater that warms the cells to 32°F before charging, so the battery accepts a charge in ambient temperatures down to -4°F and discharges from -4°F to 113°F

Integrated aerosol fire suppression for installs in garages, utility rooms, and sheds

IP54-rated, floor-standing enclosure (19.7 × 27.5 × 15.7 in, about 315 lb) that needs no wall mounting

Expands to 15 units in parallel, up to 240kWh per inverter

RS485, CAN, and RJ45 ports for closed-loop communication with BigBattery APEX inverters, plus documented compatibility with a range of third-party inverters Parallel-compatible with BigBattery KONG and GRIZ batteries purchased from 2019 to 2024

APEX off-grid inverters: solar input and generator input

APEX is BigBattery's first line of off-grid hybrid inverters. Both models deliver 120/240V split-phase, pure sine-wave power, communicate with NEXUS 2 over closed-loop RS485/CAN, and come with a 5-year warranty.



APEX-6.5K off-grid inverter: 6,500W continuous and 13,000VA peak output; two MPPT solar inputs totaling 10,000W; 140A solar charging; separate grid and generator AC inputs with up to 80A generator charging; starts motors up to 4 HP; parallels up to six units, with three or more forming three-phase output.

APEX-10K off-grid inverter: 10,000W continuous and 20,000VA peak output; 10,500W of solar input across two MPPTs; 200A solar charging; one AC input for grid or generator with up to 120A charging; starts motors up to 6 HP.

When solar production drops, the APEX-6.5K's dedicated generator input keeps the battery charging and loads running without rewiring. BigBattery recommends two NEXUS 2 batteries to reach the APEX-10K's full 10,000W output.

Availability

NEXUS 2 is available now on the NEXUS 2 product page, where APEX-6.5K and APEX-10K inverters can be added to the order. Batteries ship from Texas. Buyers sizing a full build can browse BigBattery off-grid solar systems or call BigBattery's U.S.-based technical team at (818) 280-3091.

Frequently asked questions

How much does the NEXUS 2 off-grid solar battery cost per kWh? About $187 per kWh: $2,990 for 16kWh of usable LiFePO4 storage.

Can the system charge from a generator? Yes. The APEX-6.5K has separate grid and generator inputs and charges from a generator at up to 80A. The APEX-10K accepts a grid or generator connection on one input at up to 120A.

How large can a NEXUS 2 battery bank grow? Up to 15 NEXUS 2 batteries in parallel, or 240kWh per inverter.

Does NEXUS 2 work in cold climates? Yes. Its built-in heater warms the cells to 32°F before charging, which lets it operate in ambient temperatures down to -4°F.

What warranty comes with the system? 12 years on the NEXUS 2 battery and 5 years on APEX inverters.







BigBattery NEXUS 2 LiFePO4 Battery + APEX Inverter - Off-Grid Solar Energy Storage System

About BigBattery

BigBattery designs and sells LiFePO4 battery systems for off-grid solar, grid-tied home backup, RVs and vans, golf and utility carts, marine, and industrial equipment. Headquartered in Commerce, Texas, the company sells direct to homeowners and installers at BigBattery.com, backs new BigBattery-branded batteries with a 12-year warranty, and provides lifetime U.S.-based technical support. BigBattery is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and holds ISO 9001:2015 quality management certification. Own Your Power.

Press Inquiries

Joseph Mohney

Joseph.M [at] BigBattery.com



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