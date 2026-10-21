Before and after no-prep porcelain veneers at Cosmetic Dentistry NYC - Dr. Pia Lieb

The guidance sets out who is and is not a candidate for the hand-layered technique the cosmetic dentist is known for

- Dr. Pia Lieb, DDSNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Pia Lieb, DDS, has published patient guidance on no-prep porcelain veneers through her Park Avenue South practice, Cosmetic Dentistry NYC - Dr. Pia Lieb. The guidance leads with a limit rather than an offer. The technique is not appropriate for every patient, and candidacy is determined only after an individual clinical evaluation.Conventional veneer treatment removes enamel, and the amount removed depends on tooth position, restorative design, material and clinical findings. No-prep porcelain veneers, also called prepless veneers or no-drill veneers, are ultra-thin porcelain shells bonded to the front of a tooth without drilling or enamel removal. Dr. Pia set out the technique and its precondition in a recorded interview."And the other thing that I'm actually known for is the fact that I don't believe that you have to necessarily file the tooth down.... If the teeth are not in the correct position, do Invisalign first and then do the handcrafted veneers because the way I do them, they're as thin as a contact lens. So there is no drilling needed anytime.... I wouldn't want anyone to drill my teeth to put veneers on."Alignment comes first in that answer, and the thinness is what alignment makes possible. The published guidance follows the same order. Teeth that are rotated, crowded or positioned behind the arch cannot be corrected by adding thickness to the front. Patients in that situation may be better served by orthodontic alignment first, by another restorative option, or by no elective treatment at all.Dr. Pia also rejects treating veneers as a set quantity."If you need only one, just do one," Dr. Pia said. "There's no reason to spend that money on doing more if you don't need them."The practice documents how the restorations are made. Its feldspathic veneers are hand-layered by a master ceramist in successive fired layers rather than machine-produced from a digital file, an approach published under the name The Dr. Pia Method. On the practice website Dr. Pia reduces the principle to three words. "Less is more."The practice is a single-provider studio open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, seeing one patient at a time with a 15-minute buffer between appointments. Patients travel from New York City, New Jersey, Connecticut and internationally.For reporters covering cosmetic dentistry, the guidance is notable less for what it offers than for what it declines. No-prep has become a marketing term across the category, applied to treatment that still removes enamel. A practice that publishes when it will not use the technique is making a claim that can be tested against what a patient is told at consultation.The practice states that long-term results vary with case selection, materials, technique, bite, oral habits, maintenance and individual clinical factors.Dr. Pia Lieb, DDS, graduated from NYU College of Dentistry in 1988 and completed her residency at VA Hospital, NY. She is a clinical assistant professor emerita at NYU College of Dentistry and has taught internationally at Tel Aviv University.About Cosmetic Dentistry NYC - Dr. Pia LiebCosmetic Dentistry NYC - Dr. Pia Lieb is a cosmetic dentistry practice led by Dr. Pia Lieb, DDS, at 381 Park Avenue South, Suite 908, New York, NY 10016, 212-829-1515. It is a single-provider, single-location studio providing individualized planning for porcelain veneers. Patients travel from New York City, New Jersey, Connecticut and internationally.Quotations are verbatim from Dr. Pia Lieb's recorded interview on the Dental A Team podcast episode A Conversation With the Michelangelo of Dentistry, and from a statement published on the practice website. An ellipsis marks omitted words. Sentence-opening capitalization and typographic quotation marks have been normalized. All clinical statements in this release are Dr. Pia Lieb's own recorded or published words. No clinical claim has been written on her behalf.Editor's note: This release is general information, not medical or dental advice. It makes no representation about the outcome, comfort, durability or suitability of any treatment for any individual.

Dr. Pia Lieb

Cosmetic Dentistry NYC - Dr. Pia Lieb

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Dr. Pia Lieb Publishes No-Prep Veneer Candidacy Guidance News Provided By Brand North October 21, 2026, 23:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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