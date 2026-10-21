Redefyne Moving & Storage Marks 16 Years Serving The Portland Area

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Licensed Oregon mover, founded in 2010, has completed more than 10,000 relocations and serves communities across the Portland metro area.

- Andrew BrescianiPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Redefyne Moving & Storage is marking 16 years of moving homes and businesses across the Portland metro area. Founded in 2010, the licensed and insured Oregon moving company has completed more than 10,000 relocations, from apartment moves across town to long-distance moves out of state.Redefyne Moving & Storage offers local and long-distance moving, packing and unpacking, storage, and commercial and office relocations. The company also handles specialty items such as pianos, pool tables, and hot tubs, and provides furniture assembly and junk removal. Customers can combine services, such as packing and storage ahead of a long-distance move, or choose only the help they need.The company serves communities including Portland, Beaverton, Tigard, Happy Valley, Milwaukie, Clackamas, Gresham, Lake Oswego, Oregon City, Hillsboro, and Wilsonville, as well as Vancouver and Camas in Washington.Every move starts with a free estimate. Redefyne Moving & Storage's approach centers on upfront pricing with no hidden fees, and on moving day customers receive a text message with the crew's estimated arrival time. Crews complete training on the company's moving processes, customer service, and packing and moving techniques before working on customer moves.Moves in the Portland area come with local conditions. The wet season, which runs through much of the fall, winter, and spring, makes floor protection, waterproof coverings, and careful loading more important, and many apartment and condo buildings require elevator reservations, loading-zone arrangements, or set move-in times. Redefyne Moving & Storage encourages customers to confirm building rules and parking before moving day, to book early for summer and month-end dates, and to share details such as stairs and long carries when requesting an estimate, so the quote reflects the real move.Customers can request a free estimate by calling +1 503-852-5566 or visiting redefynemoving.

Andrew Bresciani

Redefyne Moving

+1 503-606-8247

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Redefyne Moving & Storage Marks 16 Years Serving the Portland Area News Provided By Rotate Digital October 21, 2026, 23:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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