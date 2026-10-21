Plugg Technologies Celebrates 100 Episodes Of The Nearshore Cafe, Spotlighting Latin America's Technology Leaders

Plugg Technologies Latin America Hiring

From venture capital and AI to cross-border investment and technology talent; the Plugg Technologies podcast with 100+ episodes, kicks off its 5th season

- Brian Samson (Founder)ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Plugg Technologies, a provider of senior software engineering talent across Latin America, today announced that its business and technology podcast, The Nearshore Cafe, has reached its 100th episode, marking a milestone in the company's ongoing effort to spotlight the people, businesses, and opportunities shaping Latin America's growing role in the global economy.Hosted by Plugg Technologies founder Brian Samson, The Nearshore Cafe features in-depth conversations with entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, technology executives, and business leaders with firsthand experience operating across Latin America. The podcast has explored subjects ranging from venture capital and artificial intelligence to software development, cross-border mergers and acquisitions, fintech, entrepreneurship, and the evolution of global technology teams.Through 100 episodes, the podcast has built a substantial library of conversations examining how businesses are being built, financed, and scaled throughout the region."Having lived and built businesses in Latin America, I've seen firsthand the extraordinary talent and entrepreneurial ambition across the region," said Brian Samson, founder of Plugg Technologies and host of The Nearshore Cafe. "What started as an opportunity to share those stories has evolved into 100 conversations with founders, investors, and executives who are actively shaping the future of business in Latin America. Our goal is to help more business leaders understand the opportunities, challenges, and people behind this increasingly important region."Conversations With Influential Investors, Entrepreneurs, and Technology LeadersA defining characteristic of The Nearshore Cafe has been its ability to bring together guests representing different dimensions of the Latin American business ecosystem.Among its notable guests is Dave McClure, founder of 500 Startups, who discussed the region's venture capital environment, fintech opportunities, startup valuations, and investment potential. The conversation examined both the progress of Latin America's entrepreneurial ecosystem and the challenges facing founders and investors seeking to build sustainable businesses.Kevin Haggard, Vice President of Engineering at Zengines AI, offered a technology executive's perspective on building and managing global engineering teams. His discussion addressed the practical considerations behind expanding software development operations into Latin America, including communication, cultural alignment, collaboration, and access to experienced technical professionals.The podcast has also featured Jean-Pierre Trouillot and Alan Riddell, deal advisory leaders at KPMG, who explored mergers and acquisitions, cross-border investment, and the complexities of evaluating business opportunities throughout Latin America.Together, these conversations illustrate the podcast's broader editorial mission: bringing perspectives from investors, business operators, technology leaders, and entrepreneurs into a single forum for understanding the region.Additional episodes have examined artificial intelligence, Salesforce development, startup financing, entrepreneurship, international hiring, and the operational realities of building companies across national borders.Rather than focusing exclusively on the benefits of nearshoring, The Nearshore Cafe explores the decisions, challenges, and experiences that shape business outcomes in different Latin American markets.Building a Deeper Understanding of Latin American BusinessLatin America is frequently discussed as a single market, particularly in conversations about technology outsourcing and international expansion. Yet the region encompasses distinct economies, business environments, talent markets, and entrepreneurial ecosystems.Through interviews with professionals operating in countries throughout the region, The Nearshore Cafe seeks to provide a more nuanced understanding of those differences."It's difficult to generalize about Latin America," Samson said. "Mexico isn't Argentina. Brazil isn't Colombia. The markets are different, and the people actually building and investing in these countries can tell you things you won't get from looking at the region as a whole."This perspective has shaped the podcast's approach to selecting guests and topics. Conversations emphasize firsthand experience, practical lessons, and the realities of operating across borders rather than broad generalizations about the region.For U.S. executives evaluating Latin American opportunities, those perspectives can provide valuable context for decisions involving technology teams, partnerships, investment, and international expansion.The podcast also provides a platform for Latin American entrepreneurs and professionals to share their own experiences, offering listeners a view of the region through the people participating directly in its business and technology ecosystems.Plugg Technologies: Connecting U.S. Businesses With Latin American TalentThe Nearshore Cafe is produced and sponsored by Plugg Technologies, a company that helps U.S. businesses build and scale software engineering teams by connecting them with experienced technology professionals throughout Latin America.The podcast reflects Plugg's broader commitment to developing relationships and sharing knowledge across the region's technology and business communities.While Plugg's commercial focus is helping companies access senior engineering talent, The Nearshore Cafe deliberately extends beyond recruiting and staffing. Its conversations explore the wider economic, entrepreneurial, and technological forces influencing how businesses operate and grow throughout Latin America.Samson's experience living in Argentina and working with technology companies in both the United States and Latin America helped inspire the podcast's creation.For Plugg, the series represents an opportunity to contribute to the broader business conversation while strengthening connections among executives, investors, entrepreneurs, and technology professionals.The company believes that understanding the region requires more than familiarity with labor markets or operating costs. It also requires an appreciation of the people, institutions, and businesses driving innovation and creating opportunities across different countries.By bringing these perspectives together, The Nearshore Cafe complements Plugg's work helping American businesses build successful, long-term relationships with Latin American technology professionals.Looking Ahead: The Next 100 ConversationsFollowing its 100-episode milestone, The Nearshore Cafe plans to continue featuring conversations with entrepreneurs, investors, technology executives, and business leaders working throughout Latin America.Future topics will include artificial intelligence, emerging technology markets, cross-border investment, mergers and acquisitions, entrepreneurship, and the continued evolution of international engineering teams."Reaching 100 episodes is an exciting milestone, but there's so much more to explore," Samson said. "Latin America is full of talented people, ambitious companies, and stories worth telling. I'm optimistic about where the region is headed, and we're looking forward to sharing more of those stories."With its growing archive of interviews, The Nearshore Cafe aims to remain a resource for business leaders seeking practical insights into one of the world's most diverse and dynamic business regions.The Nearshore Cafe is a business and technology podcast produced and sponsored by Plugg Technologies

Brian Samson

Plugg Technologies LLC

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Plugg Technologies Celebrates 100 Episodes of The Nearshore Cafe, Spotlighting Latin America's Technology Leaders News Provided By Plugg Technologies LLC October 21, 2026, 23:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology



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