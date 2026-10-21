Boulder's Leslie AI Books A Record Number Of Demos At NARPM 2026 National Convention

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The AI teammate built inside a working Colorado property management company launched in 2026 and expects rapid growth in the months ahead

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leslie AI, the Boulder company behind an AI teammate that handles the daily work of residential property management, booked a record number of product demonstrations at the National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM) 2026 National Convention in Las Vegas this month. Property managers from across the country lined up to see Leslie handle leasing, renewals, move-ins, maintenance and more. Leslie was one of the only AI products at the convention to cover the full rental cycle, from owner onboarding to move-out.

Leslie was developed and launched in 2026 inside New Age Real Estate & Property Management, where it runs daily across a 1,200-door Colorado residential rental portfolio. It answers renter inquiries in seconds, day or night, schedules showings, starts renewals months before a lease ends, coordinates move-ins and move-outs, routes maintenance requests, guides new owners through onboarding and reviews the books every day. A person approves anything that involves money or judgment.

"There is no shortage of technology companies telling property managers what AI is going to do for our industry," said Daren Roberts, co-founder of Leslie AI. "We are building this inside an actual property management operation. We are not guessing what the problems are. We are living with them."

Unlike tools that require switching systems, Leslie works inside the property management software a company already uses. It runs on Rentvine today, with integrations for Buildium, AppFolio and Rent Manager in development.

"Leslie came from putting two worlds in the same room: a multigenerational Front Range property management business and a career in large-scale technology," said Kristin Siegle, co-founder of Leslie AI. "The response at NARPM tells us property managers want AI that completes real work, all in one place. We expect rapid growth in the coming months."

Roberts recently told Leslie's story in the Colorado Real Estate Journal in "AI in Property Management: Built in Boulder, Proven in the Field."

About Leslie AI

Leslie AI is a Boulder, Colorado company building an AI teammate for residential property management. Leslie handles the full rental cycle, from owner onboarding and leasing to renewals, maintenance and move-out, running on top of the accounting software property managers already use. Learn more at LesliePM.com.

CONTACT: Media contact: Daren Roberts, Co-founder ·... · 303.549.6179