Nasser Abujbarah Of Phillips Law Group Is Listed In Best Lawyers 2026/2027

Phillips Law Group marks Nasser Abujbarah's 2026/2027 Best Lawyers listing in Phoenix.

Managing Attorney Nasser Abujbarah is listed in 2027 for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs in Phoenix.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Best Lawyers has listed Managing Attorney Nasser Abujbarah of Phillips Law Group in the 2027 edition of The Best Lawyers in Americafor Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs. The current Phoenix designation brings the publisher's 2027 edition to the firm's personal injury litigation practice.Best Lawyers' published profile identifies Abujbarah as a Phoenix attorney with Phillips Law Group and states that he has been recognized in Best Lawyers since 2024. The 2027 entry remains specific to Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, preserving the focus of the publisher's listing while bringing the recognition into its current edition.The designation is grounded in the publisher's stated peer review process, conducted within the same geographic and practice-area context. Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs concerns civil claims brought by injured people against parties alleged to be responsible for harm. The category does not suggest that every personal injury claim will require litigation; it identifies the practice-area designation associated with Abujbarah's 2027 listing.For Phillips Law Group, the 2027 listing provides current professional recognition of its Managing Attorney in Phoenix. The announcement centers on the publisher's named designation, the corresponding plaintiffs' litigation category, and the continued recognition history reflected on Abujbarah's profile since 2024. The firm is pleased to share the 2027 update as part of its ongoing Phoenix presence.The listing is not a ranking of every lawyer, a guarantee that the firm will accept a particular matter, or a prediction of any case result.ABOUT PHILLIPS LAW GROUP – INJURY LAWYERSPhillips Law Group – Injury Lawyers is an Arizona personal injury law firm serving individuals and families affected by negligence. The firm handles matters involving motor vehicle collisions, commercial trucking crashes, wrongful death, premises liability, and other serious injuries.Phillips Law Group – Injury Lawyers3101 N Central Ave #1500Phoenix, AZ 85012(602) 288-1591

Olivia Lemorrocco

Phillips Law Group – Injury Lawyers

+1 602-288-1591

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Nasser Abujbarah of Phillips Law Group Is Listed in Best Lawyers 2026/2027 News Provided By Brainspike Marketing LLC October 21, 2026, 23:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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