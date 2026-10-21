Lviv Region Resident Sentenced To 15 Years For Plotting Railway Sabotage

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) announced this.

According to the case materials, the FSB task was to be carried out by an unemployed man from the Lviv region who had previously been held accountable for vandalizing the burial sites of Ukrainian defenders.

The man came to the attention of Russian intelligence services because of his anti-Ukrainian comments in chats on Telegram channels.

After being recruited, the suspect received step-by-step instructions from the enemy: retrieve explosives from a cache and plant them on a railway track in the Rivne region, where freight trains operate.

SSU counterintelligence officers exposed the traitor in January 2025 while he was preparing the sabotage and detained him near the railway before he could plant the improvised bomb.

The court found the perpetrator guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law) and Part 2 of Article 113 (sabotage committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

charges five more Russian soldiers over killing of Ukrainian POW

As reported by Ukrinform, the SSU detained a sales representative of a food company in Odesa who, according to the investigation, was gathering intelligence on locations of the National Guard of Ukraine, oil-refining facilities, and port infrastructure on orders from the FSB.