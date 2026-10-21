Atlanta Holistic Family Law Founder Jeanette Soltys Publishes Holistic Divorce, A Book On Keeping Families Out Of Court

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The firm's founder released Holistic Divorce on October 2, reaching #1 on three Amazon bestseller lists: Divorce & Separation (Kindle) and Alternative Dispute Resolution (print and Kindle).

Marietta, GA, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta Holistic Family Law today announced the publication of Holistic Divorce: A Calmer, Smarter Way to End Your Marriage Without Falling Apart, Going Broke, or Messing Up Your Kids, a new book by its founder, Georgia divorce attorney Jeanette Soltys. Drawing on twenty years of experience litigating high-conflict divorce and custody cases, Soltys explores how families can pursue divorce outside the courtroom when possible and safe, while recognizing that litigation is sometimes necessary. The book was released October 2 in paperback and on Kindle at Amazon.







The cover of Holistic Divorce by Jeanette Soltys.

Soltys began her career representing the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services. Over years of high-conflict cases, she saw that kind of divorce leave families financially drained and emotionally exhausted, even when the case ended in a settlement.

About ten years into her practice, her fiancé, now her husband, was served with a custody modification case. She did not represent him, and for the first time she went through the process as a family member. In the book, she writes that a case like that "gets into everything. Your thoughts, your sleep, your plans, your finances, your mood." That experience is a big part of why she started her own firm, Atlanta Holistic Family Law.

Soltys calls her approach holistic divorce. Instead of pushing to win every fight in the short term, which can do lasting damage to a client's finances, health, and relationship with their children, she weighs each decision by what it will mean for the client six months, a year, and five years from now.

The book is written for readers who have never opened a legal text. It explains how to tell a "bulldog" lawyer from a holistic one, how to avoid what Soltys calls the "junk food divorce" (a decision that feels good in the moment but costs a family for years), and what to do when a spouse will not negotiate in good faith.

"I wrote this book for the person sitting across from me at a first consultation who has been told that divorce has to be a fight," said Soltys. "I've seen people fight over petty things in ways that would almost be funny if they weren't paying so much money to do it."

On its October 2 launch day, the book reached #1 on three Amazon bestseller lists: Divorce & Separation (Kindle) and Alternative Dispute Resolution (print and Kindle). Carmen Reyes Wolfe, J.D., a certified advanced mediator, called it“a much-needed book on how to divorce without destroying the other side or your children.”

Soltys is trained and certified through the Amicable Divorce Network and has been selected to Super Lawyers (Thomson Reuters) every year from 2020 through 2027. Amicable divorce, the process she uses most in Georgia, is similar to the collaborative divorce common in other states. She co-hosts the podcast A Holistic Dose. Her firm handles divorce, custody, mediation, and amicable divorce for families across Georgia.

Soltys is available to discuss:



how to tell a "bulldog" lawyer from a holistic one

the "junk food divorce" and what it costs families

going through a custody case as a family member instead of as the lawyer when mediation or amicable divorce fits a family, and when it does not

Interview times are available on request.

Holistic Divorce is available now on Amazon. More about the book is at holisticdivorcebook.com.







Jeanette Soltys, founder of Atlanta Holistic Family Law.

About Atlanta Holistic Family Law

Atlanta Holistic Family Law is a family law firm in Marietta, Georgia, founded by attorney Jeanette Soltys. The firm handles divorce, child custody, mediation, and amicable divorce for families in Cobb County, Cherokee County, metro Atlanta, and across Georgia. Its holistic approach weighs each decision by what it will mean for a client's finances, health, and children years from now, and keeps cases out of court when that is possible and safe.

Press Inquiries

Jeanette Soltys

Jeanette [at] atlholisticfamilylaw.com



1229 Johnson Ferry Rd

Suite 203

Marietta, GA 30068