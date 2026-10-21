Asimov Announces Adoption Of Its AI-Driven Cell Line Development Platform By LG Chem

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Asimov's CHO Edge System, including the recently announced Chrysalis transposase and Kernel, Asimov's AI-driven genetic design software, will support LG Chem's biologics cell line development activities

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asimov, the company building an AI-native synthetic biology platform to advance therapeutic development, today announced a licensing agreement with South Korea-based LG Chem, a leading global chemical company with a diversified business portfolio spanning across petrochemicals, advanced materials, and life sciences. Through this partnership, LG Chem will in-license Asimov's CHO Edge System to support biologics cell line development activities.

“Drug developers are exploring a wider therapeutic design space than ever before, and it's led to an explosion of complex molecules, from multispecific antibodies to fusion proteins to antibody drug conjugates,” said Alec Nielsen, co-founder and CEO at Asimov. "LG Chem is at the forefront of this wave of innovation, and we are proud they have chosen to adopt our CHO Edge System as a key enabler of their next generation of therapeutic biologics.”

About Asimov

Asimov's mission is to advance humanity's ability to design living systems, enabling biotechnologies with outsized societal benefit. The company is developing a synthetic biology platform-from cells to software-to design and manufacture next-generation therapeutics, including biologics, cell and gene therapies, and RNA through a combination of products, services, and collaborations.

Founded by bioengineers from MIT and Boston University and headquartered in Boston, the company has raised over $200 million from top institutional investors including Andreessen Horowitz, CPP Investments, Horizons Ventures, and Fidelity Management & Research Company. For more information, visit .

About LG Chem, Ltd. and LG Chem Life Sciences

LG Chem is a leading global chemical company with a diversified business portfolio spanning across petrochemicals, advanced materials, and life sciences. LG Chem Life Sciences, the life sciences business division of LG Chem, is dedicated to developing and delivering innovative medicines across a broad range of therapeutic areas. Guided by its mission to transform people's lives through inspiring science and leading innovation, LG Chem Life Sciences is offering differentiated solutions to its customers. For more information, please visit .

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