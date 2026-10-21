City Of Angels Film Festival Honors Catherine Hardwicke With An Angel Award

- Lisa K. CrosatoLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- City of Angels Film Festival will honor veteran award winning director and writer Catherine Hardwicke at their Annual Red Carpet Awards Gala on Monday Oct 26th at the Harmony Gold Theater in Hollywood. Tickets are on sale now through Film Freeway.Catherine Hardwicke's first film as a director (and co-writer) was the critically-acclaimed coming-of-age Thirteen, which won numerous awards in global film festivals,including the Director's Award at Sundance, Golden Globe nominations for Holly Hunterand Evan Rachel Wood, and an Academy Award nomination for HollyHunter. Hardwicke has since then become best known as the director of Twilight, whichlaunched the blockbuster franchise and earned nearly $400 million at the global boxoffice.Hardwicke's other credits include: Lords of Dogtown (Heath Ledger, Emile Hirsch), MissYou Already (Drew Barrymore, Toni Collette), Red Riding Hood (Amanda Seyfried, GaryOldman), Miss Bala (Gina Rodriguez) and The Nativity Story (Oscar Isaac). Fortelevision, she has directed episodes of This Is Us, Eye Witness, Low Winter Sun, Hellon Wheels, Reckless and the 14 part Quibi series Don't Look Deeper (Don Cheadle,Emily Mortimer).Hardwicke previously worked as a Production Designer on films including Vanilla Sky,Three Kings, Tank Girl, and the classic western Tombstone. She holds an Architecturedegree from UT Austin and did graduate work in animation at UCLA Film School.Hardwicke's latest work includes the wild action/comedy Mafia Mamma, filmed in Rome(Toni Collette, Monica Bellucci), a gritty family drama Prisoner's Daughter (KateBeckinsale, Brian Cox), which premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival, Dreams inthe Witchhouse (Rupert Grint, Ismael Cruz Cordova), inspired by a J.P. Lovecraftnovella - for the Netflix anthology series Guillermo del Toro's "Cabinet of Curiosities."She recently worked on the acclaimed Hulu series, Under the Bridge, starring RileyKeough and Lily Gladstone.Hardwicke new indie feature Street Smart follows a group of street kids living in VeniceBeach, struggling to chase their dreams against all odds, forging unbreakable bondsand redefining what it means to be a family (Yara Shahidi, Isabelle Fuhrman, DanielZovatto, Skeet Ulrich, Michael Cimino, Paris Jackson, Skylar Astin). Hardwicke co-wrotethe drama with New York Times best-selling author and screenwriter Nic Sheff (“13Reasons Why,”“Tweak”).

Julita Litkowiec

City of Angels Film Festival

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City of Angels Film Festival honors Catherine Hardwicke with an Angel Award News Provided By City of Angels Film Festival October 21, 2026, 22:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



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