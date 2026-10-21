City Of Angels Film Festival Honors Catherine Hardwicke With An Angel Award
Catherine Hardwicke's first film as a director (and co-writer) was the critically-
acclaimed coming-of-age Thirteen, which won numerous awards in global film festivals,
including the Director's Award at Sundance, Golden Globe nominations for Holly Hunter
and Evan Rachel Wood, and an Academy Award nomination for Holly
Hunter. Hardwicke has since then become best known as the director of Twilight, which
launched the blockbuster franchise and earned nearly $400 million at the global box
office.
Hardwicke's other credits include: Lords of Dogtown (Heath Ledger, Emile Hirsch), Miss
You Already (Drew Barrymore, Toni Collette), Red Riding Hood (Amanda Seyfried, Gary
Oldman), Miss Bala (Gina Rodriguez) and The Nativity Story (Oscar Isaac). For
television, she has directed episodes of This Is Us, Eye Witness, Low Winter Sun, Hell
on Wheels, Reckless and the 14 part Quibi series Don't Look Deeper (Don Cheadle,
Emily Mortimer).
Hardwicke previously worked as a Production Designer on films including Vanilla Sky,
Three Kings, Tank Girl, and the classic western Tombstone. She holds an Architecture
degree from UT Austin and did graduate work in animation at UCLA Film School.
Hardwicke's latest work includes the wild action/comedy Mafia Mamma, filmed in Rome
(Toni Collette, Monica Bellucci), a gritty family drama Prisoner's Daughter (Kate
Beckinsale, Brian Cox), which premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival, Dreams in
the Witchhouse (Rupert Grint, Ismael Cruz Cordova), inspired by a J.P. Lovecraft
novella - for the Netflix anthology series Guillermo del Toro's "Cabinet of Curiosities."
She recently worked on the acclaimed Hulu series, Under the Bridge, starring Riley
Keough and Lily Gladstone.
Hardwicke new indie feature Street Smart follows a group of street kids living in Venice
Beach, struggling to chase their dreams against all odds, forging unbreakable bonds
and redefining what it means to be a family (Yara Shahidi, Isabelle Fuhrman, Daniel
Zovatto, Skeet Ulrich, Michael Cimino, Paris Jackson, Skylar Astin). Hardwicke co-wrote
the drama with New York Times best-selling author and screenwriter Nic Sheff (“13
Reasons Why,”“Tweak”).
Julita Litkowiec
City of Angels Film Festival
...
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