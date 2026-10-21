Elite Property Innovations Now Scheduling Winter Kitchen And Bathroom Remodels For Westminster And Arvada Homeowners

A kitchen remodel in progress by Elite Property Innovations, with new cabinets installed and a laser level marking layout lines for the island.

Westminster remodeler opens its winter calendar to indoor projects, letting homeowners start a kitchen or bathroom before spring

- Jacob Long, Owner, Elite Property InnovationsWESTMINSTER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Elite Property Innovations, a home remodeling company based in Westminster, is now scheduling kitchen and bathroom remodels for the winter months. The company serves homeowners in Westminster, Arvada, and nearby communities in the Denver metro area.The winter openings are for interior work, with kitchen and bathroom remodels at the center. Homeowners who start planning now can have a project on the calendar for the coming months."Contractor schedules get extremely busy from spring to fall with exterior work and large remodels, so kitchens and bathrooms are perfect projects for the colder months, when we can stay inside, out of the weather," said Jacob Long, owner of Elite Property Innovations.Staying Home During the RemodelA common reason homeowners put off a kitchen project is the assumption that they will have to move out while it happens. With Elite Property Innovations, homeowners can stay in the home during a kitchen remodel.On its interior kitchen and bathroom projects, the company takes steps to protect the rest of the house. Crews cover the existing floors, whether the home has luxury vinyl plank, tile, hardwood, or carpet. Plastic dust curtains close off the work area from the rooms around it, and the site is cleaned up at the end of each workday.Each homeowner has one point of contact for the project.How to Get StartedHomeowners in Westminster, Arvada, and the surrounding area who are weighing a kitchen or bathroom project this winter can send Elite Property Innovations photos of the space. The company will reply with a rough quote, then schedule a consultation if the project is a good fit. Homeowners can learn more about home remodeling in Westminster, CO on the company's website.For more information, visit epiinnovations or call (720) 655-2164.About Elite Property Innovations LLCElite Property Innovations LLC is a home remodeling company based in Westminster, Colorado. It focuses on kitchen and bathroom remodeling for homeowners in Westminster, Arvada, Broomfield, and the surrounding Denver metro area, and also handles decks, roofing and exterior work, and insurance restoration. Every homeowner works with one point of contact for the project. Financing is available through Hearth Financial.

Jacob Long

Elite Property Innovations LLC

+19562225378 ext.

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Elite Property Innovations Now Scheduling Winter Kitchen and Bathroom Remodels for Westminster and Arvada Homeowners News Provided By KNGO Network LLC October 21, 2026, 22:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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