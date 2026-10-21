Andhra Pradesh: SEC Withholds Election Process For 100 Urban Local Bodies

The State Election Commission in Andhra Pradesh has immediately withheld the ongoing election process for all 100 Urban Local Bodies across the State. In an order issued by the State Election Commissioner, the commission confirmed that further electoral activities in 13 Municipal Corporations and 87 Municipalities/Nagar Panchayats stand withheld with immediate effect.

Supreme Court Directive

"The Supreme Court of India in its orders in the reference 2 cited has directed, among other things, that the State Election Commission shall postpone the publication of the final list of candidates till 25.10.2026," it said.

The order further stated that the Commission will consider the representations made by petitioner party and various candidates, including evidentiary material as well as electronic evidence placed before it and take a decision to extend the last date of filing nominations in Urban Local Bodies wherever it is of the view that candidates were unable to file their nominations due to the law and order situation. It was further directed that such decision shall be taken by the Commission positively by October 22 (Thursday).

"Wherever the Commission chooses to extend the time, such time shall be extended not less than 48 hours from the time of publishing such decision by amending the Election Notification," the order noted. "In view of the above directions, the State Election Commission hereby order that the further election process in respect of all 100 Urban Local Bodies in the State shall be stopped forthwith. As directed by the Supreme Court of India, the Commission will issue an order on 22.10.2026 after obtaining the reports from the Collectors & District Election Authorities and the Commissioners of Police/Superintendents of Police," it added.

TDP to Abide by Court Order

Earlier in the day, Andhra Pradesh TDP President Palla Srinivasa Rao said government will abide by the order of Supreme Court. "We have the utmost respect for the Supreme Court. Whatever directions the Supreme Court gives, we will abide by them. But the directions given by the Supreme Court state that only the State Election Commission has to decide on the extension of dates. As our party is part of the government, we have nothing to do with the postponement or any changes to the dates. The State Election Commission has to take a call on that. I want to mention one thing here," he told ANI.

"From the beginning of the local body election process, from the announcement of the elections or from the day the government announced that we were going to hold local body elections, the YSRCP has filed a number of cases seeking postponement of the elections, but it did not get any relief. Now, it is asking for an extension of time. As the Telugu Desam Party, I can tell you that we have the utmost respect for the Supreme Court's directions, and we have no objection to them," he added.

Background of the Petition

Earlier on Wednesday, the apex court directed the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (APSEC) to decide by October 22 on extending nomination deadlines for urban local body polls wherever candidates were allegedly prevented from filing nominations due to law and order issues.

The development comes days after YSRCP alleged incidents of violence in Punganur, Rayachoti, Kadapa and Tirupati on October 16, the first day of nominations. It claimed a candidate's papers were snatched and torn in Kadapa, while candidates in Tirupati were assaulted and stopped from reaching nomination centres. Nine Tirupati candidates have submitted affidavits supporting these allegations. (ANI)

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