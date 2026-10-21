Defence Ministry Inks Rs 770 Cr Deal With BEL For Advanced LLLR-I Radars

The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to procure Improved Low Level Light Weight Radar (LLLR-I) at a cost of approximately Rs 770 Cr in the presence of the Defence Secretary, Rajesh Kumar Singh, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the LLLR(I) system has the capability of detecting and tracking fighter-sized targets and mini/ micro drones; it has the additional capability of prioritizing aerial targets. This will enable the Army to successfully counter the threat of the Unmanned Aerial System (UAS). Aligning with the Government's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the procurement is a significant step towards indigenization of Air Defence platforms, with a boost to India's Defence manufacturing ecosystem, including Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, and building a resilient, self-reliant and globally competitive Defence Industry.

Other Recent Defence Deals

Earlier on October 15, the Ministry of Defence signed contracts worth a total of approximately Rs 4,106 crore for the acquisition of a dedicated communication satellite capability, GSAT-7C for the Indian Air Force, and Varunastra Heavy Weight Torpedoes for the Indian Navy.

GSAT-7C Satellite for Indian Air Force

The contract for GSAT-7C, valued at Rs 2,563 crore, was inked with New Space India Limited, Bengaluru. This indigenously designed, developed & manufactured satellite will enhance the secure, resilient & seamless communication capabilities for the assets of the Indian Air Force, thereby strengthening operational effectiveness, said the Ministry of Defence.

Varunastra Torpedoes for Indian Navy

The contract for Varunastra was signed with Bharat Dynamics Limited, Hyderabad, worth Rs 1,543 crore. Varunastra is an indigenous ship-launched anti-submarine torpedo developed by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory. Equipped with advanced maneuvering capabilities, it is capable of engaging enemy submarines at long ranges, thereby enhancing the anti-submarine warfare capability of the Indian Navy.

The contracts were signed in the presence of Additional Secretary and Director General (Acquisition), Department of Defence A Anbarasu in New Delhi on October 15, 2026. Both contracts mark a significant step towards advancing the development of domestic defence manufacturing capabilities while promoting self-reliance in critical technologies in line with the Government's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make-in-India' vision. (ANI)

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