VERTAK 2600W Electric Chain Saw: Powerful And Reliable Cutting For Efficient Outdoor Maintenance

MENAFN - GetNews)Powerful 2600W Motor for Efficient Cutting Performance: At the heart of the VERTAK 2600W Electric Chain Saw is its powerful 2600W motor, engineered to provide consistent performance for demanding cutting applications.

Operating at 230–240V/50Hz, the chainsaw reaches a no-load speed of 8,000 RPM, offering responsive cutting performance when working with branches, logs, and other suitable wood materials.

With a chain speed of 15m/s, the saw delivers fast cutting action, helping users complete outdoor maintenance tasks more efficiently.

Unlike gasoline-powered chainsaws, this corded electric model eliminates the need for gasoline mixing and engine starting procedures. Users can simply connect the tool to a suitable power supply and follow the recommended startup procedures.

18-Inch Guide Bar for Versatile Woodcutting

The VERTAK 2600W Electric Chain Saw features a 450mm (18-inch) HAOYU guide bar and chain, providing practical cutting capacity for a variety of outdoor projects.

The extended guide bar makes it suitable for cutting fallen branches, processing logs, and preparing firewood within the machine's recommended operating limits.

Whether maintaining a residential garden or managing woodcutting tasks on a larger property, the 18-inch cutting system offers versatility for different working environments.

Combined with its powerful motor, the guide bar and chain help users achieve efficient cutting performance during routine outdoor maintenance.

Enhanced Safety with Rapid Chain Brake

Safety is an essential consideration when operating high-powered cutting equipment.

The VERTAK 2600W Electric Chain Saw incorporates a chain brake designed to activate in less than 0.1 seconds, providing an important protective feature during operation.

The chainsaw also includes a lock-off button to help prevent accidental activation.

These built-in features provide additional protection when using the machine. However, operators should always wear appropriate protective equipment, maintain a secure working position, and follow the manufacturer's safety instructions.

The combination of responsive cutting performance and practical safety features makes this electric chainsaw a valuable addition to outdoor power tool collections.

Automatic Chain Lubrication for Convenient Maintenance

Proper chain lubrication is essential for maintaining smooth cutting performance and reducing excessive friction between the chain and guide bar.

The VERTAK 2600W Electric Chain Saw features an automatic oil lubrication system that helps distribute oil during operation.

Its integrated 180ml oil tank provides a convenient lubricant reservoir, while the visible oil-level window allows users to monitor the remaining oil without unnecessary disassembly.

This practical design simplifies routine maintenance and helps users keep the cutting system properly lubricated.

Regular chain inspection, correct chain tension, and suitable chain oil remain important for reliable performance.

Practical Applications for Different Outdoor Tasks

The VERTAK 2600W Electric Chain Saw is suitable for a variety of woodcutting and outdoor maintenance applications.

1. Garden and Backyard Maintenance

Overgrown branches, fallen limbs, and unwanted woody debris can make outdoor spaces difficult to maintain.

This electric chainsaw helps users cut suitable branches and process fallen wood, supporting cleaner and more organized gardens.

2. Firewood Preparation

Preparing firewood often requires cutting longer logs into manageable sections.

With its 2600W motor and 18-inch guide bar, the VERTAK electric chainsaw can assist with cutting suitable logs into smaller pieces for storage, transport, and further processing.

3. Storm Debris Cleanup

After storms or strong winds, fallen branches may accumulate across lawns, pathways, and private properties.

The electric chainsaw can help process stable, accessible wood debris once the area has been assessed as safe. Trees or branches under tension should be handled by qualified professionals.

4. Landscaping and Property Maintenance

For gardeners and landscaping teams working near accessible electrical supplies, a corded electric chainsaw can be a convenient tool for routine woodcutting.

Its electric-powered design avoids gasoline refueling and can support regular property maintenance where mobility requirements and power access are suitable.

Why Choose the VERTAK 2600W Electric Chain Saw?

The VERTAK 2600W Electric Chain Saw combines powerful cutting capability with practical maintenance and safety features.

Its high-output motor, 15m/s chain speed, and 18-inch cutting system make it suitable for various outdoor woodcutting tasks. Meanwhile, the automatic lubrication system, oil-level window, fast-acting chain brake, and lock-off button enhance convenience and operational protection.

For garden equipment distributors, retailers, and buyers looking to expand their electric outdoor power tool ranges, the GT109054 offers a combination of performance, functionality, and everyday practicality.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q1: What types of cutting tasks can the VERTAK 2600W Electric Chain Saw handle?

A: The chainsaw is designed for cutting suitable branches, processing logs, preparing firewood, and handling general outdoor woodcutting tasks. Users should always follow the recommended cutting limits and operating instructions.

Q2: What is the guide bar length of this electric chainsaw?

A: The VERTAK GT109054 features a 450mm (18-inch) HAOYU guide bar and chain, providing versatile cutting capacity for different woodcutting applications.

Q3: Does the chainsaw require manual chain lubrication?

A: The chainsaw includes an automatic oil lubrication system with a 180ml oil tank. Users still need to fill the tank with appropriate chain oil and regularly check the oil level through the inspection window.

Q4: What safety features are included?

A: The chainsaw features a chain brake designed to activate in less than 0.1 seconds and a lock-off button to help prevent accidental starting. Proper protective equipment and safe operating practices remain essential.

Q5: Is the VERTAK 2600W Electric Chain Saw suitable for international markets?

A: The GT109054 is specified for 230–240V/50Hz electrical systems and includes a European VDE plug configuration. Distributors should confirm the electrical specifications, plug requirements, and applicable local regulations for their target markets.

About us

VERTAK is an international group company specializing in garden, outdoor and home improvement products, providing integrated solutions across the entire value chain – from sourcing, product development, manufacturing, quality control, logistics to marketing support.