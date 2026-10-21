People Electric Highlights Green And Smart Electrical Solutions At The 140Th Canton Fair

MENAFN - GetNews)On October 15, the 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) grandly kicked off in Guangzhou. Marking the 70th anniversary of the Canton Fair, this premier international trade event has gathered global buyers, adding a remarkable chapter to the fair's glorious 70-year journey.

At this edition of the fair, People Electric made a stunning appearance in the Electronics & Electrical Equipment Zone with a brand-new booth setup ( Booth No.: 15.3 A23-25, B09-11 ). Centered on green energy and smart electrical solutions, People showcased its latest R&D achievements, emerging as one of the crowd favorites in the exhibition zone.

People brings an outstanding product lineup for this exhibition: the upgraded New Leading Series features expanded product portfolios, wider application scenarios and a unified brand identity. Dry-type and oil-immersed transformers deliver intelligent operation, low power loss, low noise, strong short-circuit resistance and zero leakage, with all technical indicators reaching world-class standards. High & low voltage switchgears provide complete cabinet solutions to cater to diverse complex power consumption scenarios. As a new-generation DC power supply unit, DC panels guarantee stable operation of power systems.

Since the fair opened, a steady stream of purchasers from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe and other regions have visited our booth. They engaged in in-depth discussions with our team on product performance and system solutions, with multiple intended cooperation projects under steady progress.

This session of the exhibition will close on October 19. We sincerely invite partners worldwide to visit our booth 15.3 A23-25, B09-11 in the Electronics & Electrical Equipment Zone for face-to-face exchanges and explore potential business opportunities together.

About us

PEOPLE Electrical Appliance Group is a global smart power equipment industry chain system solution provider. The Group has always been customer-centric, relying on the People 5.0 platform ecosystem, focusing on the smart grid ecosystem, focusing on the development of efficient, reliable, technology-intensive high and low voltage smart electrical equipment, smart complete sets, ultra-high voltage transformers, smart homes, green energy and other electrical equipment, Forming the advantages of the whole industry chain integrating power generation, storage, transmission, transformation, distribution, sales and use, it provides comprehensive system solutions for industries such as smart grid, smart manufacturing, smart buildings, industrial systems, smart firefighting, and new energy.