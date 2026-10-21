CO-NELE Resin Catalyst Granulator Integrated Mixing & Granulation Machine Lab 500Ml 12000L

MENAFN - GetNews)CO-NELE resin catalyst granulator is an all-in-one processing machine specially engineered for resin catalysts, ion exchange resin, adsorbent resin and functional powder catalysts. It finishes homogeneous mixing and pellet granulation inside the same chamber, combining two separate processes into a single unit. This design eliminates intermediate material transfer, reduces contamination risk and simplifies the whole catalyst production workflow.

Our full volume lineup covers lab R&D, pilot scale-up and full industrial production, meeting formulation development and mass manufacturing demands for universities, research institutes and catalyst manufacturers.

Product Volume Range

Lab Scale: 500ml – 50L

Ideal for formulation development, small batch sampling and process parameter exploration. Compact structure, easy cleaning for frequent material change. Suitable for resin catalyst formula tests, particle size trials and binder ratio verification.

Pilot Production Scale: 100L – 500L

For process scale-up validation and medium-volume stable production. Bridges lab recipe and full-scale production line, to pre-test how rotation speed, holding time and solid content affect pellet smoothness and uniformity.

Large Industrial Scale: 750L – 12000L

For continuous mass production in catalyst factories. Can be matched with automatic feeding, discharging and drying systems to build an automated production loop.

Working Principle: Mixing and Granulation in One Chamber

Traditional catalyst granulation requires a standalone mixer plus an independent granulator. Material transfer often causes pellet breakage, impurity introduction and inconsistent batch quality. CO-NELE integrated granulator carries out the full process inside one vessel:

1. Homogeneous Mixing Stage

Counter-current movement between rotor and tank creates 3D turbulent high-shear mixing. Resin powder, binder and additives are blended to high uniformity.

2. Variable-Speed Granulation

The machine switches between low speed and medium speed alternately. Pellets are formed via material rolling, agglomeration and compaction.

3. Flexible Parameter Tuning

Target particle size and surface smoothness are controlled by adjusting granulation duration and rotor speed.

4. Automatic Discharge

Formed qualified pellets are discharged automatically and sent directly to the drying station for seamless downstream processing.

Core Advantage: Two processes, one machine. Simplify production, get controllable uniform pellets and stable recipe scale-up.

Customer Lab Test Case: 3mm Resin Catalyst Granulation

Recently, one overseas customer visited the CO-NELE test center, with a target pellet size of 3mm for resin catalyst. We ran the validation test on our 5L lab integrated granulator:



✔ Mixing time: 2 min for full homogenization

✔ Granulation time: 3 min with alternating low & medium speed ✔ Final result: Stable 3mm resin catalyst pellets with good sphericity, smooth surface and narrow particle size distribution.

CO-NELE test center supports free sample granulation trials for resin catalyst, molecular sieve and adsorbent powder. We confirm rotation speed, time and solid content in advance to avoid scale-up risks.

Key Features1 Two-in-one machine

Mixing and granulation integrated. Save workshop space and capital investment.

2 Wide adjustable range

Produce catalyst pellets from 1mm to 10mm (3mm, 4mm, 5mm common specs).

3 Stable pellet quality

Firm, smooth pellets with fewer fines and high screening recovery rate.

4 Reliable scale-up

Recipe parameters transfer from 500ml lab unit to 12000L production machines seamlessly.

5 Wear & Corrosion Resistant

Options for wear-resistant alloy or anti-corrosion lining for acidic systems.

6 PLC Intelligent Control

Pre-set multi-stage profiles and one-click recipe recall.

Typical Materials

Resin catalyst, ion exchange resin pellet, adsorbent resin, molecular sieve, denitration catalyst carrier, chemical powder, functional powder requiring binder granulation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What granulation machine is suitable for resin catalyst?

A: CO-NELE integrated mixing granulator completes mixing and granulation in the same tank. It is designed for powder agglomeration of resin catalyst, available from lab test to large-scale production.

Q: How to make stable 3mm catalyst pellets?

A: Use segmented variable-speed control: short-time homogeneous mixing first, then alternate low and medium speed rolling and shaping. Lock time and speed parameters via lab test.

Q: Is there a small lab granulator for catalyst R&D?

A: CO-NELE lab models include 500ml, 1L, 5L, 10L up to 50L, dedicated for R&D sampling and formulation tests.

Q: What are the advantages over extrusion granulation?

A: Agglomerated pellets have better sphericity and smoother surface without burrs from cutting extruded strips, producing fewer fine powders, ideal for resin catalyst carriers.

About us

Qingdao CO-NELE Machinery Co.,Ltd is one of the national science & technology innovating enterprises since 1993. CO-NELE has obtained more than 80 national technology patents and more than 10,000 mixers. It has become the most comprehensive professional mixing company in China.